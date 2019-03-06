 

LIVE: 'Your actions on that day were indeed disgraceful and appalling'- #Coligny sentencing under way

2019-03-06 10:03

The two men convicted of killing Coligny teen Matlhomola Moshoeu will learn their fate when their sentences are handed down in the North West High Court.

Farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte
4. Your personal circumstances are indeed compelling enough to not impose life imprisonment as a sentence.
This court must impose life imprisonement on count 1, that is murder.

Hendricks: The following are found to be substantial cuirsumstances:

1. Murder was not planned, premeditated. Teen was thrown head first from the van.

2. There was no direct intention to kill the deceased. The accused must have forseen the possibility of throwing the deceased head first could result in death. Acted recklessly.

3. The fact that you are first offenders.
Hendricks says Moshoeu's mother testified about the devastating effect that the death of the deceased had on herself and her family. 
Hendricks: And his cellphone was also taken away from him. Your actions on that day were indeed disgraceful and appalling.
Hendricks: If that was not enough, when you confronted him, you forced him onto the bakkie against his will, you kidnapped and assaulted him, forced him to drink liquor and eat his own vomit, fired shots at him, intimidated him.
Hendricks: If it was indeed necessary to apprehend him, other measures were available.
Agnes Mosweu, the mother of murdered Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu, is present in court.
Schutte is married, and has 3 minor children. He is the breadwinner, earning a salary of R12 000 per month. Like Doerewaard, he is also a first offender.

Also on medication because of hypertension. Suffers from depression and has experienced extreme weight-loss.
Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte's personal circumstances are now being read out.

Schutte has been diagnosed with Dyslexia, despite this he managed to obtain Grade 10.

Doerewaard completed a BSc degree.
Judge Ronnie Hendricks has arrived. Proceedings now underway.
