LIVE: 'It's pure insanity, it's madness' - Floyd Shivambu on reports he received R10m from VBS bank
2018-10-16 13:00
The EFF are holding a media briefing in which they are addressing reports of party members' involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, among other matters.
For the latest updates, follow News24 reporters:
- Tshidi Madia:
@tshidi_lee
- Kyle Cowan:
@CowansView
- Pieter du Toit:
@PieterDuToit WATCH LIVE: EFF briefing VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
13:22
Malema speaks on behalf of Shivambu: "We don't think there was conflict of interest, and therefore there was no need for him to recuse himself, because his brother did not have any relationship with VBS. He had a relationship with Vele. Now, that we know Vele is a shareholder in VBS, it still doesn't make him to be conflicted. We don't believe in that."
Malema: "I'm happy that the DA has reported him to the ethics committee in Parliament. Let's the ethics committee find that he was conflicted by sitting on that matter."
Leaders of the EFF have taken swipes at various members of the media for their reporting on the party's involvement in the VBS scandal.
Mpofu calls on
government to bail out VBS Mutual Bank, much like the US government bailed out big banks to protect the depositors.
Dali Mpofu now addressing the briefing on a few short points.
Malema: "We want to demonstrate to you, it's not only the Zuma group that is rotten to the core, the whole of the ANC in totality, is messed up. So we are showing you two
groups, when we expose these two groups, you say 'Now they are fighting Zuma's battles'... that is laziness to think. We'll never fight Zuma's battles."
Malema says just like they told Nhlanhla Nene he must be truthful at the commission, they are telling Blade Nzimande he must go to the (state capture) commission and tell the truth. Malema says they have "information" on everybody.
Shivambu: "There's never been any 10 million that came into my account..."
Shivambu on VBS bank reports that first surfaced in the Daily Maverick: "The misleading information which Daily Maverick has, it's deliberate, it's part of the whole propaganda machinery to do all of those things."
"We can challenge this Pauli van Wyk to bring us the so-called evidence that I received 10 million... it's pure insanity. It's madness."
Shivambu: "We have constantly said those who did wrong in VBS must be held accountable..."
Shivambu says their proposed interventions for VBS was not about the shareholders, but the depositors.
Shivambu makes reference to people paying themselves "R2.6-million" for curatorship services.
Shivambu speaks about the Reserve Bank placing VBS under curatorship, asks about the role of National Treasury (in preventing the collapse of banks).
Floyd Shivambu himself now addressing members of the media, and answering questions.
Malema: "Corruption must never be covered up, corruption must be fought, but please, let's be fair. Let's work together in exposing the shenanigans."
Malema says the EFF wants to help VBS Mutual Bank.
Malema says Shivambu's brother, Brian, has worked for the EFF, but not any longer.
Malema also declares that he does have a relationship with the Venda king, and it's no secret.
Malema asks media for proof of Floyd Shivambu's involvement, "Give me something," he says.
Malema: "I'm not scared of Floyd! If Floyd has stolen money, he will be punished accordingly."
Malema: "We are making an observation that, everybody else gets blamed, particularly the EFF, as if we are the ones who took R2-billion of VBS... we are questioning, where was the Reserve Bank, in all that?"
Malema says he is asking "all of us to be consistent".
Malema clarifies the party's stance on the VBS report: "We say, we note the report, and we say in the statement many people have said they're going to challenge the report."
"It's not for me to say I believe it or not, the implicated people are saying they're challenging the report. So if they are successful, it means the report is null and void. If they are not successful, it means there is basis for law enforcement to move in and start prosecuting people."
ICYMI: Malema on Floyd Shivambu's involvement in VBS scandal
Malema finishes reading from his relatively short prepared statement, and now fields questions from reporters.
Malema now moves on to the matter of the VBS bank report.
Malema: "We note the release of the VBS Mutual Bank report, and express great disgust at those who have facilitated the collapse of the bank for selfish and self-enrichment purposes at the expense of the poor."