LIVE | EFF commission considers banning alcohol adverts
2019-12-16 12:34
Newly reelected EFF president Julius Malema will deliver his closing address at the end of the party's second elective conference in Johannesburg on Monday.
Watch the live stream here:
Regarding banning the advertising of alcohol, Commisar Delisile Ngwenya: We are at a crisis point.
The social transformation commission wants to push for the banning of alcohol advertisements.
Ngwenya says she doesn't think banning alcohol adverts will lead to job losses.
"The EFF stands for job creation."
Thembi Msane: White people must also advocate for Pan-Africanism. EFF doesn't make distinction based on race.
The plenary is expected to deal with matters around members (or former members) who were expelled.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the commissions briefing needs to wrap up as the delegates need to deal with "disciplinary matters".
EFF officials are answering questions about discussions in four commissions:
- Social Transformation Commission
- Media, Communications and Battle of Ideas Commission
- International Relations Commission
- Economic Transformation Commission
Meet the top EFF command
Julius Malema will lead the EFF for another five years, after he was re-elected, unopposed as party president this weekend. Floyd Shivambu will again serve as his deputy, after he was also re-elected unopposed.
Godrich Gardee was replaced by Marshall Dlamini as secretary-general, who was carried onto the stage by his fellow delegates.Mpumalanga's Poppy Mailola was elected as his deputy.
Veronica Mente will serve as chairperson, and Omphilo Maotwe as treasurer general.
A delegate from the floor suggests the party produces policies on xenophobia and "the African perspective".
Malema gets up to speak after the delegate.
'I am not a dictator. I'm a hard worker, I come from nothing'
Malema has ferociously denied claims that he is dictator in the EFF, adding that he is where he is because of hard work. Malema was responding to questions by journalists that he had surrounded himself with individuals who do not challenge his authority.
"My simple thing of being elected unopposed or being elected unopposed is very simple, I work very hard. I don't take anything for granted. You give it to me, I will work on it and perfect it. I pay attention to the smallest detail. I know everything that is happening in this conference, even if you want to hate me you will come to accept... I am not a dictator, I am a hard worker. I come from nothing."
Malema added that it was his detractors and those who couldn't defeat him in conferences that had perpetuated this narrative.
Malema calls on 'left forces' to unite and defend SOEs
Malema has called on all "left forces" to join hands in defence of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
"Imagine a march of the EFF, Numsa, AMCU AND Saftu? Let us come together. 2020 is going to be a year of action. The left forces (should) unite at the picket lines. The first one to defend is Eskom.
"No one is going to sell Eskom under our watch. We call on anyone to join us in defence of the SOEs," he said.
Malema lashes delegates
Malema has launched a scathing attack on the conduct of delegates at the party's elective conference. Malema was responding to some of the questions launched by representatives of various branches across the country.
Malema said some of the issues raised by delegates did not warrant a comment. Among the issues that irritated the commander-in-chief was repeated complaints of the party's security personnel, known was the Defenders of the Revolution (DOR).
Delegates are in Hall six discussing resolutions and adopting them.
Malema reacts to a delegate from Eastern Cape who seems to have "a problem on the EFF's stance on borders".
He says it's politically naive to say "you to decolonise society and at the same time you wants borders".
Malema says colonisers created borders, "Africa never had borders".
The leader says delegates shouldn't get emotional when they are unemployed and foreigners have jobs. "There is no one who took anyone's jobs."
Malema: "If Somalian people are flourishing in townships with shops they must share the tips. How do they do it? How can we join one another and protect each other to grow as black people, as Africans? If that is what you are saying then we agreeing. So we ought to agree we must not see them as a threat - a threat is white monopoly capital which must be crushed and the shops must be given to all Africans irrespective of where they come from. An African brother and sister who is succeeding is not an enemy, especially in South Africa, especially in the continent, especially in the diaspora."
Malema says if the EFF's leader say borders must remain, then their people are going to overtake them.
Malema: "Because white people told you, the way you worship your white masters, they told you that these people are not your people; you are actually better than these people. But better how because you are both black? Pitch black. The Vendas and the Zimbabweans ... And then from being pitch black you even speak the same language."
Malema cites the examples of Schengen visas, which allow tourists to travel across Europe freely.
Malema says people in Mpumalanga and Swaziland don't see each other as different citizens, the same goes for people in Venda and Zimbabwe - they have already open borders.
He uses examples to show how languages between South African communities and their neighbours is similar.