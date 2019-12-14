LIVE | EFF elective conference gets under way in Joburg
2019-12-14 09:22
The EFF's second national people's assembly is taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg this weekend, as the party
The conference is happening under the cloud of the Daily Maverick being denied accreditation to cover the event. The EFF says this is an extension of it barring of the Daily Maverick from attending its events.
Critics of the move say it limits freedom of expression and access of the media to report on the third largest party in South Africa, while the EFF says it's allowed to associate with whomever it pleases.
More delegates are making their way into Hall 6, where some of their fellow party members are singing and dancing ahead of the official opening of the conference.
Godrich Gardee gave nothing away when News24 asked him if this was the end of the road for him as a top 6 leader in the party or whether he would accept nomination for any of the leadership positions.
Dali Mpofu, meanwhile, seems to be taking an approach so often used by leaders in his former party, the ANC, suggesting he serves at the behest of the organisation's members.
A special message to Eskom from Nasrec.
RECAP: This morning News24's senior political reporter Tshidi Madia spoke to EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee about what to expect today and what's in his organisational report.
The focus of this morning's programme will be Julius Malema's political report. This will essentially tell delegates where in South Africa's political landscape the EFF finds itself.
Delegates will also hear messages of support from organisations the EFF works with and those sympathetic to its causes.
Many of the delegates are arriving here and making their way into Hall 6 where today's main addresses will be made.
Good morning from Nasrec. Sheldon Morais, assistant editor for breaking news, here. It's day two of the EFF's second National People's Assembly. Well, it's more like day one as yesterday was dedicated to registering delegates.
