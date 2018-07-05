 

LIVE: In terms of land, we are talking about the whole of SA - EFF on land expropriation without compensation

2018-07-05 11:07

EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing media. He is expected to announce that the party is joining forces with Contralesa.

EFF leader Julius Malema.
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 11:39
11:39

#EFFContralesa Julius Malema asking why should everyone be allowed to speak on land but not the King. Says worse things are said in the public hearings.

"We don't get angry because its their contribution"
11:38

We've had the boers declaring civil war, says Julius Malema of the land hearings  

It is an emotive issue

11:35
11:35
#EFFContralesa Shivambu says every time they talk about land people say you cant take our farms, thinking its just about agrarian reform, says no! They referring to all land
11:34
We are busy with reclamation of South Africa's land to its rightful owners - Shivambu
11:32
#EFFContralesa Shivambu says they don't know if the Ingonyama trust is consistent with the constitution but wont speed to an outright proclamation. Also questions people's reaction to the high level panel report, says it was not done by elected officials
11:31
11:29
2.8 million hectares of land was transferred under the Ingonyama Trust, says EFF's Floyd Shivambu
11:28
#EFFContralesa Contralesa President Kgosi Mokoena says the EFF unlike others have never insulted traditional leaders, Never called them tin pot what what's... Former President Kgalema Motlanthe did speak of tin pot dictators
11:28
#EFFContralesa Mkiva: we dont want to confuse the issue of land in the country at the moment, saying lets deal with first things first. Says they dont want to deal with mechanisms their is for land to be restored to its as rightful owners
11:28
We are comfortable with the EFF because they never insulted traditional leaders - Contralesa president
11:26
Let's deal with land: First things first, says Contralesa
11:25
#EFFContralesa Mkiva says they want the focus to be on 87% stolen land, they will deal with the issues of the Ingonyama trust. He did admit earlier that it has problems
11:25
11:24
Land under Ingonyama Trust is not stolen land, says Contralesa
11:22
#EFFContralesa Mkiva announces that the organisations will hold their own land summit in 6 months or so, with like minded organisations
11:20
EFF and Contralesa will hold a land summit
11:18
Contralesa wants investment into rural areas
11:16
#EFFContralesa Mkiva: no less than 840 traditional councils operating in SA, says they include women and the youth
11:15
EFF and Contralesa agree to protect the power of traditional leadership structures
11:15
#EFFContralesa Mkhize: jointly disagree with the approach to conduct that debate in the media Ingonyama trust
11:13
11:12
#EFFContralesa Mkhize announcing there was a historical meeting between the organisations, primary focus being on land & 2019 elections among many other issues
11:12
#EFFContralesa the traditional body has previously supported the ANC, that relationship has become strained over the years, remember its former president resigning as an ANC MP last year
11:12
EFF leader Julius Malema looks pensive as joint statement is read
11:11
11:10
Contralesa General Secretary goes through introductions
11:08
#EFF & #Contralesa just walked in, we starting off with Mbuyiseni explaining that this is a two part briefing
11:08
11:08

EFF hits out at ANC over airport name change proposals

The EFF has hit out at the ANC over its proposed renaming of Cape Town International Airport to Nelson Mandela International Airport, saying the proposal was "yet another reaffirmation of patriarchal power and domination by the ANC".
11:08

Land: The people speak – Malema calls for calm as speakers are booed, fears of 'economic suicide' raised

Land expropriation without compensation will not solve South Africa’s economic problems, Hennie Laas of the Volkstrust farmers’ association said.
11:08

Traditional laws should be compulsory

Traditional leaders have rejected the proposed voluntary participation by rural residents in the traditional courts system. As long as people live in traditional communities, they have to subject themselves to the authority of traditional leadership, they argue.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: EFF, Contralesa on land expropriation
 

New home for pig’s paintings

Nestled among the public art at St Andrew’s Square is the work of an artist of a different calibre.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 