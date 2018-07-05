LIVE: In terms of land, we are talking about the whole of SA - EFF on land expropriation without compensation
2018-07-05 11:07
EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing media. He is expected to announce that the party is joining forces with Contralesa.
#EFFContralesa
Julius Malema asking why should everyone be allowed to speak on land
but not the King. Says worse things are said in the public hearings.
"We
don't get angry because its their contribution"
We've had the boers declaring civil war, says Julius Malema
of the land hearings
It is an emotive issue
#EFFContralesa
Shivambu says every time they talk about land people say you cant take
our farms, thinking its just about agrarian reform, says no! They
referring to all land
We are busy with reclamation of South Africa's land to its
rightful owners - Shivambu
#EFFContralesa
Shivambu says they don't know if the Ingonyama trust is consistent with
the constitution but wont speed to an outright proclamation. Also
questions people's reaction to the high level panel report, says it was
not done by elected officials
2.8 million hectares of land was transferred under the Ingonyama
Trust, says EFF's Floyd Shivambu
#EFFContralesa
Contralesa President Kgosi Mokoena says the EFF unlike others have
never insulted traditional leaders, Never called them tin pot what
what's... Former President Kgalema Motlanthe did speak of tin pot
dictators
#EFFContralesa
Mkiva: we dont want to confuse the issue of land in the country at the
moment, saying lets deal with first things first. Says they dont want to
deal with mechanisms their is for land to be restored to its as
rightful owners
We are comfortable with the EFF because they never insulted traditional
leaders - Contralesa president
Let's deal with land: First things first, says Contralesa
#EFFContralesa
Mkiva says they want the focus to be on 87% stolen land, they will deal
with the issues of the Ingonyama trust. He did admit earlier that it
has problems
Land under Ingonyama Trust is not stolen land, says
Contralesa
#EFFContralesa Mkiva announces that the organisations will hold their own land summit in 6 months or so, with like minded organisations
EFF and Contralesa will hold a land summit
Contralesa wants investment into rural areas
#EFFContralesa Mkiva: no less than 840 traditional councils operating in SA, says they include women and the youth
EFF and Contralesa agree to protect the power of traditional
leadership structures
#EFFContralesa Mkhize: jointly disagree with the approach to conduct that debate in the media Ingonyama trust
#EFFContralesa
Mkhize announcing there was a historical meeting between the
organisations, primary focus being on land & 2019 elections among
many other issues
#EFFContralesa
the traditional body has previously supported the ANC, that
relationship has become strained over the years, remember its former
president resigning as an ANC MP last year
EFF leader Julius Malema looks pensive as joint statement is
read
Contralesa General Secretary goes through introductions
#EFF & #Contralesa just walked in, we starting off with Mbuyiseni explaining that this is a two part briefing
