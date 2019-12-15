LIVE | Malema defends DOR guards after reports of heavy-handed treatment of conference delegates
2019-12-15 11:01
The EFF turns its attention to the election of the Central Command Team and policy discussions on the third day of its second National People's Assembly.
The Economic Freedom Fighters delegates attending the party's second National People's Assembly will nominate and vote for the Central Command Team, the highest decision-making body between assemblies.
Late on Saturday night, the party's top six officials were all elected unopposed.
The rest of Sunday will be spent discussing the EFF's policy documents, as well as the three reports, namely the political report, the organisational report and the treasurer's report.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
12:05
A female delegate from Tshwane, noting the organisational report's observations on the party not attracting enough women, says females know how to be treated and should be involved in conversations in keeping them safe. She notes that the incident in which women were manhandled by DOR guards enforces the importance of women being allowed to make contributions to issues of security.
Another take on what happened last night (or just after midnight this morning).
Meanwhile, on Twitter, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is trending.
Yesterday, Julius Malema was trending, and one can understand why - he delivered the party's political report.
But Ndlozi is a different matter. It turns out many people thought he was previously part of the top six and when they didn't see his name on the list of victors last night some thought it was due to a fight with Malema.
While Ndlozi is a prominent member - and sat on the CCT - he was never part of the top 6.
A delegate from the Eastern Cape asks that legal services be made available to members closer to the ground. He says it appears these services are only made available to the higher structures.
Delegates have now moved onto the work of the day, discussing the content of the three reports presented yesterday.
Malema says the party must train the DOR to deal with legitimate delegates.
"But when it comes to rascals and any agent provocateur they must deal with it decisively without thinking twice in protection of the red flag, the EFF. We are in crisis here. People attack our meetings all the time ... The police are hostile to the EFF. They belong to the regime which is hostile to the EFF."
EFF President Julius Malema started speaking about minutes ago. He addressed concerns raised about the DOR guards.
He starts by blasting those who raised concerns and called for marshalls to be deployed, as opposed to the DOR.
"Don't be excited. You just stand up here and say, 'We don't want DOR! We don't want DOR!' A product of DOR. You come from disrupted conferences that were protected by DOR, you come here you get excited. You must never be excited. For us to be here those people of DOR had to put their lives at risk."
Meanwhile ...
PS: Moonsamy was the party's treasurer general until she resigned.
Delegates gathered to discuss the party's three reports - political, organisational, finance - have used this morning's plenary session to raise concerns about the DOR.
Many say they don't want the DOR to guard the event, they would prefer marshals.
It's understood at least two people were injured when pepper spray was used during a scuffle after voting for the top six.
Delegates were unhappy with the treatment of their fellow members.
The programme has started where it actually ended during the early hours of this morning - with concerns about the treatment of some delegates by the EFF's security guards, the Defenders of the Revolution.
We're back for day three of the EFF's second National People's Assembly.
Sheldon Morais, News24 assistant editor for fast news, here.