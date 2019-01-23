LIVE: EFF the only political party that hasn't received 'dirty money' - Malema

ICYMI:
ANALYSIS
The enemy is corruption, not journalists - expert
Over the past few weeks the media has been grappling with how to cover the EFF's controversial statements. The party's leadership often make divisive, slanderous and factually incorrect statements at events the media attend. Do we allow them to say what they want, or do we limit our coverage of them? How can the media expose this behaviour without spreading the party's offensive rhetoric at the same time?
Dr Glenda Daniels, associate professor in media studies at Wits University and SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) council member answered some of our questions.
GD: I have to say upfront that I, as a council member of Sanef, chair the subcommittee of ethics and diversity where we made decisions about the EFF at our last council meeting on Saturday.
The first and most important decision we made was to invite the EFF to meet with us. We did this. They then strung out some qualification based on race: yes, but not if we brought along that "white boy" [referring to Adriaan Basson, Sanef treasurer].
This is offensive. The next day they said they were too busy to meet – in fact, they are busy right up until elections.
We did the right thing by wanting to meet. Censorship is not the policy of Sanef. We are all busy, but their comments and vitriol on social media are serious enough to make the time to sit down and discuss.