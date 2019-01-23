 

LIVE: EFF the only political party that hasn't received 'dirty money' - Malema

2019-01-23 12:00

The Economic Freedom Fighters are holding a press conference with party leader Julius Malema and other senior members at their headquarters in Braamfontein.

EFF leader Julius Malema flanked by other party le
Last Updated at 12:22
Malema responds to a question on the party's links to the VBS scandal. Malema says that none of the EFF's "office bearers have been named in the VBS report". 

Malema: "If you give me the page number and evidence that shows that one of our officials is implicated, they will be fired with immediate effect." 
Malema and co. now field questions from the media present at the briefing.
Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa must act against those ANC members implicated in Bosasa's network of corruption, according to Agrizzi's testimony at the state capture commission.

Malema implies that Ramaphosa has not acted because he has also benefitted from Bosasa.
Malema now touches on the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, and the testimony of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Malema: "Mr Agrizzi's evidence has ushered the country into another network of corruption." 
The briefing has started, with EFF leader Julius Malema reading from a statement.

First order of business is the upcoming elections, and the issue of voter registration.

Malema also covers the process the party followed in adopting its manifesto for the 2019 elections.
ICYMI: 

EFF wants Bosasa-linked secretary of Zondo commission to 'fall on his sword' 

The EFF has called for the immediate recusal of the secretary of the judicial commission into allegations of state capture, Khotso de Wee, after he was implicated in bribery allegations against  Bosasa.

On Friday, News24 revealed that De Wee had been implicated in testimony before the commission by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi who has been delivering captivating evidence before the commission since Wednesday.

Agrizzi will name De Wee as a recipient of cash payments relating to a 2008 tender awarded to Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development for the installation of security systems at courts around the country.

De Wee was placed on special leave on Friday following the revelation. 
ICYMI: 

Gordhan vs Malema: Equality Court to hear of alleged scathing attacks 

EFF leader Julius Malema will head to the Equality Court on February 4, following complaints laid by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan's spokesperson Adrian Lackay confirmed to News24 that the matter will be heard next month.

In November last year, Gordhan lodged complaints against Malema and EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu. Charges of criminal defamation and crimen injuria were also laid with the South African Police Services (SAPS). 

Following the opening of the criminal cases at the Brooklyn Police Station in Tshwane, Gordhan said: "I think what we're saying to South Africans is that we can't any longer allow the corruption that's going [on] at all levels in this country to be masked by racism, by personal attacks, by family attacks and of course political attacks as well. So we have decided enough is enough. 
ICYMI: 

EFF seeks leaders who have integrity for top posts as it quietly puts together list conference 

The EFF has quietly been putting together its own national list conference, which takes place this weekend just outside Bloemfontein in the Free State.

News24 understands that delegates are being called individually and are being given travel and accommodation instructions ahead of the event. No attention has been drawn to the process.

But EFF spokesperson Mbuyseni Ndlozi denied that the conference was shrouded in mystery.

"It's not that we are necessarily silent. This is an internal process and we don't want to create a culture of entitlement for positions here," said Ndlozi. 
ICYMI: 

ANALYSIS 

The enemy is corruption, not journalists - expert 

Over the past few weeks the media has been grappling with how to cover the EFF's controversial statements. The party's leadership often make divisive, slanderous and factually incorrect statements at events the media attend. Do we allow them to say what they want, or do we limit our coverage of them? How can the media expose this behaviour without spreading the party's offensive rhetoric at the same time?

Dr Glenda Daniels, associate professor in media studies at Wits University and SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) council member answered some of our questions. 

GD: I have to say upfront that I, as a council member of Sanef, chair the subcommittee of ethics and diversity where we made decisions about the EFF at our last council meeting on Saturday.

The first and most important decision we made was to invite the EFF to meet with us. We did this. They then strung out some qualification based on race: yes, but not if we brought along that "white boy" [referring to Adriaan Basson, Sanef treasurer].

This is offensive. The next day they said they were too busy to meet – in fact, they are busy right up until elections.

We did the right thing by wanting to meet. Censorship is not the policy of Sanef. We are all busy, but their comments and vitriol on social media are serious enough to make the time to sit down and discuss. 
ICYMI: 

ANALYSIS 

Let slip the dogs of war: Behind the attacks on Pravin Gordhan 

Pravin Gordhan has been the star witness of the state capture commission. He has however suddenly come under attack, much like he was in 2016 and 2017. Why? Pieter du Toit looks for answers.

At lunchtime on Tuesday, during his second day of testimony in front of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Pravin Gordhan seemed pretty chipper.

He had spent the whole of Monday explaining the constitutionally mandated function of National Treasury, the role of the Minister of Finance, the complicated processes around budget-making and the theoretical framework underpinning the phenomenon of state capture.

On Tuesday he started knuckling down into exactly what happened in government during the period of high capture: Nenegate, intimidation and Jacob Zuma. He was in the groove, dovetailing with the commission’s evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius in detailing his experience of state capture. He is the most senior member of government and the ANC to have testified before the commission.
ICYMI: 

FACT CHECKED: EFF's charges against Pravin Gordhan 

The EFF's charges against Pravin Gordhan contain various unexplained discrepancies, a News24 investigation has found, with the party's leader's charge about a secretive Canadian bank account especially tenuous.

News24 can today report that:

 - The bank account details given to police by Malema are seemingly made up;

 - Malema fingers the wrong Gordhan in his charges;

 - Gordhan is unable to open a bank account unless he is a Canadian citizen or in the process of applying for residency status with that country’s authorities; and

 - Gordhan does not hold dual or any other form of citizenship besides South African citizenship.

Julius Malema laid various charges against Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises, on Tuesday, including contraventions of the Intelligence Act, racketeering and money laundering, fraud and perjury. He also laid charges against Gordhan's daughter, Anisha. 
ICYMI: 

FACT CHECK

Here is the EFF's 'evidence' on Gordhan's daughter - and why their claims are bogus 

Firebrand Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema launched a scathing attack on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday, labelling him a racist and corrupt.

He made startling claims over contracts Gordhan's eldest daughter, Anisha, was allegedly awarded by National Treasury and other government departments, seemingly as a result of her father's position in government. 

Malema was speaking outside the venue of the state capture inquiry while Gordhan was giving evidence before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.  

The claims were repeated in a statement issued by the EFF later on Tuesday evening.

This includes that "her business", largely Vox Telecommunications, was awarded "well over" R80m worth of contracts by government. 
11:52

Gordhan’s daughter received no direct payments as non-executive director - Investec 

Anusha Gordhan, the daughter of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, didn't get any payments from Investec as a non-executive director, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement followed claims by the EFF that Anusha benefited from "government tenders for consulting and advisory services".

It said Anusha was employed its private equity business from 2007 until the business was incorporated into Investec Equity Partners (IEP) in January 2016. She was then an employee of IEP until she left in 2017.

"As an employee of the companies, she was appointed to the board of directors of various entities in which they had equity interests to manage and oversee the respective investments." 
ICYMI: 

EFF: Gordhan must 'stop deflections' 

The EFF's battle with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan continued on Wednesday with the party claiming Gordhan distorted its allegations against him and his daughter.

"He seeks to distort what we said about him, his daughter, and a Canadian Bank Account. 

"Gordhan says his daughter has no account in Canada; however, we never said his daughter has an account in Canada. Instead, we said he must answer questions as to whether he has an account in Canada, if he visited Canada on state or personal business, and what the nature of this business was. We also asked if he has any relatives in Canada. These are the questions he must respond to and do so honestly instead of creating unnecessary diversions," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.
