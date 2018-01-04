 

AS IT HAPPENED: 'Tomorrow we are going to the streets' - EFF at media briefing on university walk-ins

2018-01-04 14:07

The Economic Freedom Fighters student command has briefed the media on higher education enrolment, following the party's student command's promise to assist students who defied university rules and conducted walk-ins to register for 2018.

EFF flag
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 15:39
15:01
 Presser concludes.
14:57
"We do not to intend to cause anarchy, but we must not be pushed because we are capable," says Keetse.
14:52
14:52
"The poor Blacks of this country come from a point of historical and current disadvantage wherein the application processes used, whether by post or online application, is burdened with the need to attach an application fee to your application form."
14:51
"There will be walk-ins and fighters must assist walk-ins with food, sanitary towels, accommodation and ensure safety and security for every student in and around campus."
14:50
"South Africa remains an Apartheid state economically, where the rich are citizens and the poor are subordinates."
14:46
We have extremely useless government, says Keetse. 
14:45
Tomorrow we are going to the streets, says Keetse. 
14:45
14:35
2018 is going to be a challenging year for students across, fighters must continue working hard at all institutions.
14:29

If universities do not want walk-ins, then no one must enter that campus, including staff, security, cleaners.
14:23
Q&A underway. 
14:21
We also encourage walk-ins because we know the online process takes time and has a lot of irregularites.
14:21
The Sizofundangenkani campaign allows walk-ins to bridge the gap between those who have access to online and those who have not, says Keetse.
14:20

Peter Keetse, president of the student command, speaks to the media.
14:15

MEDIA RELEASE FROM WITS UNIVERSITY:

WITS UNIVERSITY WILL NOT BE ACCEPTING ANY FURTHER APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2018 ACADEMIC YEAR

Wits University has finalised its applications for the 2018 academic year, and will not be accepting any further applications for the first semester intake.

The closing date for undergraduate studies at the University was the 30 September 2017.

The University has received 56 901 applications for first year enrolments for the 2018 academic year and has place for 5 664 first year students.

The University is currently growing its post-graduate student numbers, as part of its 2022 strategy and has received 22 727 applications for post-graduate studies.

In total, the University has received 79 628 applications for the 2018 academic year.The University has the capacity to enrol a maximum of 36 400 full time students. 

“Wits University has doubled its student numbers in the las two decades, and the University’s enrolment plan is approved by the Department of Higher Education and Training,” says Wits University Registrar Carol Crosley. 

“Over enrolment has a significant impact on the academic integrity of the University’s academic programme.

It stretches the University’s human resources capacity (affecting work loads of lecturers, teaching and administrative staff); and impacts on infrastructure as the University only has a defined number of teaching venues.”
14:11

EFF Student Command First Press Briefing for 2018:

Selathiso Sikhutshwa - Deputy President.

Gabriella Oliver - Treasurer General.

Peter Keetse - President.

Rendani Nematshwerani - Secretary General.

Hlengiwe Chiliza - Deputy Secretary General
14:11
EFF students command. (Correspondent)
14:07

We will guide all university walk-ins - EFF student command

The EFF’s student command on Wednesday promised that it would assist students who defied university rules and conducted walk-ins to register for 2018.

"Fighters will marshal students to different registration centres to avoid stampedes and long queues," said spokesperson Magaliso Sambo in a Facebook post.

"Fighters must also assist walk-ins with food, sanitary towels and ensure safety and security for every student in and around campus."

Sambo said a 'Sizofundangenkani Campaign', which would encourage walk-ins, was being launched "as a means of bridging the gap between those who have access to online and those who do not".
14:07

University managers 'must not use bureaucratic rules to exclude students' - EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have reiterated their call for financially needy, academically deserving students to report to colleges and universities during registration, saying that university managers should not use bureaucratic impediments as an excuse.

"The country must be firm with university managers, that they must not close the doors of learning now, using useless bureaucratic impediments when funding, which has been the greatest historic impediment, has been removed," read a statement.

A day before the ANC's elective conference in December last year, President Jacob Zuma announced that free education would be rolled out to 90% of poor students across South Africa, failing to elaborate on the specifics of the plan.

The announcement was also made when applications to all 26 universities across the country were closed.
14:07

ICYMI: 

Malema calls on former matrics to report to academic institutions in 2018

Economic Freedom Fighters commander in chief, Julius Malema, has called on former matriculants who want to further their education to report to the academic institution of their choice in 2018.

"We must make sure that in 2018 all academically deserving students are admitted freely in SA universities and FET colleges," Malema said in his end of year message.

"We call upon all those who passed matric extremely well in the past and found themselves as petrol attendants, retail or security workers because they could not afford university fees, to report to the academic institution of their choice next year," he said.

"The EFF will be at the gates of all learning institutions to ensure that priority is not only given to those who can afford to pay."
14:07
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world

This headline sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong, find out how this guy made it happen.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 3 2018-01-03 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 