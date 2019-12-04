 

LIVE: Election of new Joburg mayor to take place

2019-12-04 10:15

The election of a new City of Johannesburg mayor is set to take place, following rules set out in the Municipal Structures Act after the special council meeting's postponement last week.

City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco Da Gama
10:31
10:30
An ANC senior provincial leader confirms that the deal with IFP will see it being given two positions in the executive. 
10:30
10:28

It’s ANC vs DA vs EFF: A 3-way sprint for Joburg mayor job

Intense last-minute horse-trading talks are expected to continue until voting begins in the much-anticipated City of Johannesburg mayoral elections on Thursday. 

The EFF, DA and ANC have each fielded their own candidates to take over from former mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba, who served his last day on Wednesday, resigned in October following the DA's election of former leader Helen Zille as federal council chairperson.
10:22
10:22
10:21

Relatively subdued at the moment, chief whips met at around 9:30.

An IFP provincial leader says they are definitely going with the ANC today. The IFP has had a difference of opinion on direction, with national wanting to remain with the DA.
10:19
10:19
10:17
The three mayoral candidates are the ANC's Geoff Makhubo, the DA's Funzela Ngobeni and the EFF's Musa Novala.
10:17

ANC left fuming after DA postpones Johannesburg mayor vote over quorum

The three major parties in the City of Johannesburg council will have to go back to the drawing board to ensure their respective candidates take over as mayor after the mayoral election was postponed on Thursday.

Council speaker Vasco Da Gama postponed the election to December 4, citing a need for legal opinion on the interpretation of the Municipal Structures Act and council rules on council majority. 

Da Gama said council rules stipulate a 50% plus one majority rule during council elections but there is ambiguity in the Municipal Structures Act.
10:17

Geoff Makhubo: Joburg’s tainted mayor-in-waiting

Geoff Makhubo will find out on Wednesday if he will finally become Johannesburg's new mayor, a job he has eyed since before the 2016 local government elections.

Makhubo, who is the chairperson of the Greater Johannesburg region of the ANC, is the frontrunner for the job; and with the ANC holding 121 seats, the party needs 15 additional votes at most to confirm his position.
10:17

Joburg mayor saga: Mudslinging between speaker Da Gama and MEC Maile continues

Political mudslinging has intensified between City of Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama and Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile following the speaker's decision to postpone a special council meeting to elect a new mayor.

Maile is the MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Da Gama, who cited ambiguity and confusion around the Municipal Structural Act as the reason for the postponement, fobbed off threats from Maile on Tuesday and called them baseless.
