LIVE | Herman Mashaba resigns as mayor of Joburg
2019-10-21 09:52
City of Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba is expected to tell the nation whether he will resign or not.
"We joined politics because fundamentally we could
bring change," says Maimane
#HermanMashaba: I cannot reconcile myself with people who fail to realize that we have a patriotic duty to unseat the ANC and save our country before its too late. Tweet from @lizTandwa
Maimane says Mashaba worked to develop the City of
Johannesburg
Maimane says he considers Mashaba a friend and comrade
"Today is a difficult day," says Maimane
Mashaba thanks Mmusi Maimane, who begins his remarks
Serving as the Mayor of Johannesburg has been the toughest
job anyone can take, says Mashaba.
"I leave with my head held high."
I will not be able to see some of these programmes through
to their end, says Mashaba of programmes he has initiated
#HermanMashaba says the DA has been the most difficult to deal with on this coalition. Tweet from @lizTandwa
Clinics are open late into the night, roads have been
repaired, substance abuse facilities have been delivered, says Mashaba
#Mashaba listening to him I actually remember how this man has not had an appetite for DA politics, often just didn’t pitch at their events or was there for a short while. Tweet from @tshidi_lee
Mashaba goes through his achievements as mayor
Herman Mashaba resigns from the DA. Resigns as mayor effective 27 November. Tweet from @MandyWiener
I will no longer serve as a DA councillor, says Mashaba
Mashaba says: It is not in my nature to wait for people to
push me out
In every way, the DA has been the most difficult partner,
says Mashaba
Mashaba says some members of the DA want to prioritise the
needs of suburban residents
"I'm a liberal and I've devoted my life to the free
market economy," says Mashaba
Mashaba says he believed in Mmusi Maimane's vision
Mashaba begins his comments
