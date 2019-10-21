 

LIVE | Herman Mashaba resigns as mayor of Joburg

2019-10-21 09:52

City of Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba is expected to tell the nation whether he will resign or not.

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:35
10:34
"We joined politics because fundamentally we could bring change," says Maimane
10:33
#HermanMashaba: I cannot reconcile myself with people who fail to realize that we have a patriotic duty to unseat the ANC and save our country before its too late. Tweet from @lizTandwa
10:32
Maimane says Mashaba worked to develop the City of Johannesburg
10:31
10:31
Maimane says he considers Mashaba a friend and comrade
10:30
"Today is a difficult day," says Maimane
10:29
Mashaba thanks Mmusi Maimane, who begins his remarks
10:29
10:28

Serving as the Mayor of Johannesburg has been the toughest job anyone can take, says Mashaba.  

"I leave with my head held high."

10:26
I will not be able to see some of these programmes through to their end, says Mashaba of programmes he has initiated
10:25
10:25
#HermanMashaba says the DA has been the most difficult to deal with on this coalition. Tweet from @lizTandwa
10:23
Clinics are open late into the night, roads have been repaired, substance abuse facilities have been delivered, says Mashaba
10:22
#Mashaba listening to him I actually remember how this man has not had an appetite for DA politics, often just didn’t pitch at their events or was there for a short while. Tweet from @tshidi_lee
10:21
Mashaba goes through his achievements as mayor
10:20
Herman Mashaba resigns from the DA. Resigns as mayor effective 27 November. Tweet from @MandyWiener
10:19
10:18
I will no longer serve as a DA councillor, says Mashaba
10:18
Mashaba says: It is not in my nature to wait for people to push me out
10:16
In every way, the DA has been the most difficult partner, says Mashaba
10:16
Mashaba says some members of the DA want to prioritise the needs of suburban residents
10:13
10:12
"I'm a liberal and I've devoted my life to the free market economy," says Mashaba
10:11
Mashaba says he believed in Mmusi Maimane's vision
10:10
Mashaba begins his comments
09:56
09:53

DA review report: Agreeing to EFF support in Joburg, Tshwane 'was a mistake'

The DA will have to reflect on its relationship with the EFF, with which it has tenuous informal partnerships in the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane.
09:52

Herman Mashaba: Walking away from Johannesburg would be the DA's biggest mistake

Joburg's multi-party co-operation is not something that should be a source of trepidation, it should be celebrated. It is almost certain that the future of South African politics will be linked to coalition governments, writes Herman Mashaba.
09:52
09:52

Mashaba calls press conference: Mayor to resign, sources say

Just hours after the election of former leader Helen Zille as the new DA federal council chairperson, it seems Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will follow through on his promise to step down if the DA is taken over by "right-wing elements", three party sources have said.
09:52

Mashaba to brief the media amid resignation speculation

City of Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba is expected to tell the nation whether he is staying put or resigning as the city's number one resident.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Will he resign? Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba briefs media on his plans
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 10:18 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Maitland 10:09 AM
Road name: Voortrekker Road Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: No Sunday jackpot winners 2019-10-20 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 