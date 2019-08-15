LIVE: Estina dairy farm testimony continues as state capture inquiry resumes
2019-08-15 10:05
The state capture inquiry resumes with more testimony related to the collapsed Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, Free State.
Former Free State agriculture department head Peter Thabethe is expected to testify when the state capture commission of inquiry continues on Thursday morning. His testimony comes as the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede remains under the spotlight.
Former free state agriculture head Peter Thabethe arrested
Former Free State agriculture head, Peter Thabethe, has been arrested in connection with his involvement in the failed dairy farm project in Vrede.
Thabethe was the head of department at the time that now-Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was the MEC for agriculture.
The charges Thabethe is likely to face include corruption, fraud, and money laundering.
According to a court application attached to a preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit in respect of the dairy project run by Gupta-linked company Estina, Thabethe helped the Gupta family and their business associates syphon off more than R200 million from his department.
Gifted to Estina in 2013 under a free 99-year lease by the provincial agriculture department, the Gupta-linked dairy farm project in Vrede, Free State, has been one of the most controversial transactions between the Guptas and a government entity.
TIMELINE | Gupta meetings with Joemat-Pettersson, Thabethe, Zwane and Magashule during Vrede dairy project roll-out
The #GuptaLeaks material indicates that Gupta had scores of meetings scheduled with the likes of Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Peter Thabethe, Mosebenzi Zwane and Ace Magashule throughout the three years during which the Free State government paid Estina the bulk of its Vrede dairy revenues.