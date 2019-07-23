LIVE: Estina dairy farm project in spotlight at state capture inquiry
2019-07-23 10:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is continuing to hear testimony related to the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, in the Free State.
Advocate Zinhle Buthelezi, who is continuing to lead Venter's evidence, is quizzing him about his interactions with Advocate Ditiri, who he worked with, in the Free State government.
Proceedings have kicked off.
Albertus Venter is still on the stand, testifying in his capacity as Deputy Director: Corporate Administration and Coordination in the Free State Premier's Office.
How legislature failed the people of the Free State
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project was a classic example of how the provincial legislature and its committees failed the people of the Free State.
On Monday, Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when the alleged irregularities in the project took place, the committee chairperson "blocked opposition members' attempts to probe these issues".
He said when opposition members in the legislature raised the issue they were "ridiculed and insulted by the governing party" in attempts to deviate from those issues.
"This is a classic example of how the legislature and its committees have failed the people of the Free State by not allowing this issue to be interrogated," Jankielsohn added.
Free State govt continues to fund collapsed Vrede dairy farm project
The Free State government continues to fund the collapsed Vrede dairy farm project to the tune of R20m a year, the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture heard on Monday.
This after Estina, an IT company, withdrew from the project in August 2014, and the project was taken over by the Free State Development Corporation, said Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature. Jankielsonhn said the Free State Development Corporation was set up to stimulate economic growth in the province. It was also set up to support small, medium and micro enterprises with funding and to run various structures such as office building and factories among other things.