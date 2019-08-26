 

LIVE | Former chief director in the Presidency to testify at state capture inquiry

2019-08-26 09:55

The state capture commission will hear testimony from former Chief Director from the office of the Minister in the Presidency, Brent Adrian Simons.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Last Updated at 10:34
10:32
"This minister was a totally different minister," Simons says of Chabane
10:31
Simons says he had a good relationship with Minister Collins Chabane
10:29
Simons worked as media liaison in the minister's office
10:25
Zondo complains about the audio
10:23
Simons says he worked in government for 18 years, mostly at a senior level
10:21
Simons takes the oath
10:16
Justice Zondo expresses his dissatisfaction with the notices given to witnesses
10:13

Nine rule 3.3 notices went out, says the evidence leader.  

Nobody received the full 14 days in order to respond

10:07
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo gets proceedings under way
09:57
09:57

Day 148
09:57

