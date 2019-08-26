LIVE | Former chief director in the Presidency to testify at state capture inquiry
2019-08-26 09:55
The state capture commission will hear testimony from former Chief Director from the office of the Minister in the Presidency, Brent Adrian Simons.
"This minister
was a totally different minister," Simons says of Chabane
Simons says he had a good relationship with Minister Collins
Chabane
Simons worked as media liaison in the minister's office
Zondo complains about the audio
Simons says he worked in government for 18 years, mostly at
a senior level
Justice Zondo expresses his dissatisfaction with the notices
given to witnesses
Nine rule 3.3 notices went out, says the evidence leader.
Nobody received the full 14 days in order to respond
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo gets proceedings under
way
