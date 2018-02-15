 

BREAKING: Ajay Gupta now a fugitive from the law - Hawks

2018-02-15 08:58

The Hawks have confirmed to News24 that Ajay Gupta is currently a fugitive.

Last Updated at 15:24
15:16

The Hawks have confirmed to News24 that Ajay Gupta is currently a fugitive.

“We spoke to his lawyers, because he was supposed to hand himself over, but that didn’t happen. We regard [him] as a fugitive because there is a warrant of arrest,” Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.
14:59
14:47
The matter relating to Vasram's address will be heard at 15:30, says News24 reporter Jeanette Chabalala. 
14:42
Accused 1, 2 and 3 (state officials) are granted R10 000 bail each. Accused 7, 8, 9 and 10 (Gupta-linked accused) get bail of R200 000. Vasram's (accused number 5) address must still be confirmed and is therefore stood down.
14:41
14:34
14:34
The accused face charges of fraud, theft, conspiracy to commit fraud and theft, contravening the Public Finance Management Act, contravening the Companies Act and contravening sections of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
14:32
Eight people and 3 companies are implicated in the matter.
14:26
ICYMI: The State versus 11 accused, including Oakbay Investments:
14:18
14:14
13:58
13:51
Kamal Vasram's lawyer just read out his affidavit. He says when his client heard about the matter he handed himself over to police - and he is not a flight risk. Prosecutor says they can only allow R200 000 for his bail. 
12:48
Peter Thabethe's lawyer is now reading out his affidavit to the court.
12:41
12:41
The prosecutor explains that the State is not opposed to bail. She says the accused have prepared affidavits for bail. 
12:37
12:28
12:24
12:23
12:10
12:07
12:06
12:05
11:46

Here are the names of the suspects appearing in court today:

Ashu Chawla, Nazeem Howa, Varun Gupta, Ronica Ragavan, Peter Thabethe, Dr Takisi Masiteng and Sylvia Dlamini.
11:35


11:34
11:30

ONGOING SAPS AND DPCI OPERATIONS

The DPCI (Hawks) working with the NPA in the so-called ‘State of Capture’ investigations commenced to serve warrants of arrests on thirteen (13) suspects yesterday in Bloemfontien and Johannesburg relating to the Vrede Dairy Project.

A total of eight (8) suspects have been arrested during the takedown operation;of which two (2) of the suspects are still being sort while 3 (two of Indiannativity and one of Chinese nativity) are believed to be outside the republic andassistance on them will be sort.

Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula has directed the Acting-Head of DPCI to makesure that all 10 appear before court today.

The DPCI will soon be naming the 2suspects still being sort locally.The Hawks assisted by the National Intervention Unit of the SAPS effected thearrests on some of the implicated suspects while others handed themselves over.

The investigations are still continuing and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

“I must appreciate the patience of the public in general for allowing the lawenforcement agencies to do their work, these investigations naturally take a lot of time.

"Due to the sensitivity and seriousness of these matters it is not possible for the DPCI or my office to provide minute to minute account of the state of capture related investigations but once again assure all that since mid-2017 atleast 17 dockets are being investigated without fear or favor and indeed with noholy-cows”, Mbalula concluded.
11:23
11:16
11:16
11:12
10:34
10:25
10:14
09:14
09:04
09:00
09:00
09:00
08:59

THE LATEST:

Gupta linked five to face the music at the Bloemfontein Regional Court

Five people arrested during Hawks raids on various Gupta compounds are to appear in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed.

The suspects were arrested in connection with investigations into the Free State Vrede dairy farm project, Mulaudzi said.

One Gupta brother and a business associate are among those arrested and more arrests are imminent, News24 understands.

City Press reported that that former Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe was arrested in connection with his involvement in the failed dairy farm project.
08:58

COLUMN: The house of Zupta is tumbling down

Writing about bankruptcy, Ernest Hemingway famously penned that it happened "gradually and then suddenly".

The Zupta empire led by Godfather Jacob and Dons Ajay, Atul, Tony and Duduzane, are experiencing that right now.

They may not be bankrupt (yet), but their criminal syndicate is quickly imploding as the Nasrec winds of change sweep over the country.

Why didn't the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority pounce on the Zuptas years ago when people like Maseko, Mcebisi Jonas, Vytjie Mentor, Barbara Hogan and others started to expose the heart of state capture?
08:58

ICYMI:

Gupta latest: Atul in talks, Ajay officially under arrest

Tense negotiations are still under way with the lawyers of five suspects arrested by the Hawks in connection with the R220m looted from the failed dairy farm in Vrede, Free State.
08:58

ICYMI:

3 arrested in Hawks Gupta raids

he Hawks have arrested three people following a raid at the Guptas' Saxonwold residence on Wednesday morning.

News24 understands that one Gupta brother and a business associate are among those arrested and more arrests are imminent..

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said they were currently conducting ongoing operations at various addresses in Gauteng.

Mulaudzi said the operations were part of the Vrede farm investigations.
/News

 
/News
Traffic Alerts
Traffic Alerts
