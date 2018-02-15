BREAKING: Ajay Gupta now a fugitive from the law - Hawks

ONGOING SAPS AND DPCI OPERATIONS
The DPCI (Hawks) working with the NPA in the so-called ‘State of Capture’ investigations commenced to serve warrants of arrests on thirteen (13) suspects yesterday in Bloemfontien and Johannesburg relating to the Vrede Dairy Project.
A total of eight (8) suspects have been arrested during the takedown operation;of which two (2) of the suspects are still being sort while 3 (two of Indiannativity and one of Chinese nativity) are believed to be outside the republic andassistance on them will be sort.
Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula has directed the Acting-Head of DPCI to makesure that all 10 appear before court today.
The DPCI will soon be naming the 2suspects still being sort locally.The Hawks assisted by the National Intervention Unit of the SAPS effected thearrests on some of the implicated suspects while others handed themselves over.
The investigations are still continuing and more arrests cannot be ruled out.
“I must appreciate the patience of the public in general for allowing the lawenforcement agencies to do their work, these investigations naturally take a lot of time.
"Due to the sensitivity and seriousness of these matters it is not possible for the DPCI or my office to provide minute to minute account of the state of capture related investigations but once again assure all that since mid-2017 atleast 17 dockets are being investigated without fear or favor and indeed with noholy-cows”, Mbalula concluded.