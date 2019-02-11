LIVE: Gupta lawyer wants nearly 3 hours of footage from Mentor visit to Saxonwold to be played at #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-02-11 11:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with further testimony from former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who will also be facing cross-examination.
Hellens, Ajay Gupta's lawyer, leaves the commission venue.
Zondo decides to power through what would have been the "tea break", so that they can proceed with Mentor's testimony regarding her China trip.
Mentor interjects to tell Zondo that she feels her "credibility is being attacked" by Hellens during his submission, before she has even been given an opportunity to defend her credibility.
Hellens has previously been denied leave to cross-examine Mentor, because his client is unwilling to appear before the commission. Hellens says he is merely requesting that the video be made available.
Regarding the video footage of the commission and Mentor's visit to the Guptas' Saxonwold compound, Zondo wants the footage to be properly examined, so that context can be provided for key parts of the visit.
Hellens wants the whole "two and three-quarter hour" video to be played at the commission, or to be made available to the public. Hellens says the Guptas had employed the services of a professional videographer to record the inspection of the Saxonwold compound, whereas everyone else used their phones to record the visit.
Advocate Mike Hellens SC, appearing on behalf of Ajay Gupta (regarding the testimony from Mentor and Themba Maseko) is present. Sello says Hellens has requested that a video recording of Mentor's tour of the Gupta compound be submitted into evidence.
Proceedings are back on. Mentor has been handed a file by Sello.
It seems there is some sort of issue with documents and evidence bundles. Zondo adjourns proceedings for 10 minutes so it can all be sorted out by the commission's legal team.
Sello reads from the transcripts of Mentor's testimony, where she deals with the China trip, and where Mentor claims she was introduced to two Indian men aboard the flight by Duduzane Zuma, one of whom was allegedly Rajesh Gupta.
Sello says the commission investigated certain aspects of Mentor's prior testimony and will be exploring it further, the first of which deals with the trip to China in 2010. Mentor's trip to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold will also be further discussed later.
Proceedings are now under way. Vytjie Mentor's evidence will be led by Advocate Mahlape Sello.
Vytjie Mentor to be cross-examined before Zondo commission
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor is set to return to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday and will be the first witness to be cross-examined.
According to a statement by the commission, Mentor will return to the witness stand to complete her evidence and be cross-examined by those who were granted leave to do so.
Duduzane Zuma, son to former president Jacob Zuma, as well as businessman Fana Hlongwane will be cross-examining Mentor.
Two of the Gupta brothers also applied to question Mentor, but were turned down by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who is chairing the inquiry. The decision was made on the basis that they refused to testify in South Africa, wanting to appear before the commission remotely.
Vytjie Mentor finds support as she prepares for Zondo commission cross-examination
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has found support as she prepares to return to the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.
According to a statement by the commission, Mentor will return to the witness stand to complete her evidence and be cross-examined by those who were granted leave to do so.
Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, as well as businessman Fana Hlongwane will cross-examine Mentor.
She appeared to be tired from all the preparation, posting a photo of herself on Facebook on Sunday with the caption: "Taking a little break from scouring through documents".
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry conducts 'in loco' inspection at Gupta compound - report
Investigators and evidence leaders for the Zondo commission into state capture are at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold with former ANC MP Vytijie Mentor to carry out an on-site inspection, according to Business Day.
According to the report, lawyers for the Gupta family and the inquiry arrived at the property just before 09:00 to conduct an "in loco" inspection. The inspection, which is being videotaped for the commission, is closed to the media.
It is being conducted after Ajay Gupta claimed Mentor fabricated her evidence and incorrectly described the layout, interior and exterior of the property.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor does an about-turn on Fana Hlongwane
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has admitted that she may have incorrectly identified a man she was introduced to by Duduzane Zuma as Fana Hlongwane during her testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture.
In a letter sent by law firm Webber Wentzel to the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Mentor states that after having given testimony, she decided to view images of Fana Hlongwane on the internet.
She states that after reflecting on the images she had come to realise that they were "not of the person [she] was introduced to by Mr Duduzane Zuma on the Emirates flight as 'Chairman'".
In August Mentor testified to the commission that Transnet had booked her a first-class ticket to China on Emirates via Dubai.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: Mentor breaks down over fears for her safety
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor broke down at the end of day five of the inquiry into state capture, telling the commission she feared for her safety at the hotel where she is currently staying.
"I don't want to sound alarmist," Mentor told chairperson of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as broke down in tears.
She said two nights ago when she went to sleep she discovered that the latch of her hotel room door was not working.
"I had stayed in that room ever since I have been coming for business of the commission," she said, adding that "the commission has gone out of the way to make me comfortable in terms of my condition that I discussed with them.
"I'm worried to go back to a hotel room that I don't know if it has been fiddled with," Mentor said and then broke into tears again.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: Duarte disputes meeting Mentor over Gupta Cabinet post offer
ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has rejected claims by the party's former MP Vytjie Mentor that the two discussed an offer by the Guptas to Mentor for a ministerial post in exchange for business concessions.
"I have never discussed any matter with the lady other than her complaint about a leg injury [that] she sustained at Parliament. And I became [deputy secretary general] in 2012," Duarte told News24 on Tuesday.
Mentor told the commission that she reported the matter to both Gwede Mantashe and Duarte in 2010 in their capacity as secretary general and deputy secretary general, respectively.
She said she met with Duarte two days after her meeting with the Gupta brothers at their mansion in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: Mentor describes her encounter with Zuma at Gupta's Saxonwold home
Former president Jacob Zuma did not address the issue of the Guptas offering former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor a ministerial job, but instead tried to calm her down, the commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Tuesday.
Mentor continued with her testimony on day five of the inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. She said that Zuma was more interested in her regaining her composure than in the fact that the Guptas had offered her a Cabinet post.
She detailed her encounter with Zuma at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold in 2010, weeks ahead of a reshuffle in which public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan was fired.
Mentor told the commission that Zuma had walked in while she was in an altercation with the eldest of the Gupta brothers, Ajay, after she rejected the offer of a Cabinet position in exchange for dropping the SAA Johannesburg-Mumbai route in favour of Gupta airline JetAirways.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: 'I would not hand myself over to Zuma who has a reputation with women' - Mentor
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says she refused to meet former president Jacob Zuma during a state visit in China because of his "reputation with women".
Mentor said she feared for her safety after a man who identified himself as a Gupta called her to inform her that Zuma wanted to meet her.
"I cannot go and hand myself to a man that's got a reputation with women on a silver platter, driven by strange people," Mentor testified.