LIVE: 'They were shown photos of their kids' - Agrizzi details Bosasa threats to whistleblowers at #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-01-29 10:00
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is continuing with his testimony and is expected to wrap up at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:08
Agrizzi says he had sought advice from a number of legal professionals, including Glynnis Breytenbach and Barry Roux.
Agrizzi: "The time had come for us to whistle-blow, but family safety was first and foremost..."
Agrizzi: "I was going to whistle-blow from the beginning. In my mind, I had always intended to whistle-blow."
Agrizzi: "There's more people out there. There are 50 or 60 of them there that need to come out and speak. But people are scared."
Agrizzi says with the assistance of a very good advocate, they drafted a settlement agreement.
Agrizzi: "Eventually a quasi-retrenchment agreement was signed with the potential whistleblowers and Bosasa."
Agrizzi: "I insisted that they sign."
Agrizzi further details the nature of some of the threats, says whistleblowers were shown photos of their kids.
Agrizzi details how prisoners could be used to carry out threats.
Agrizzi: "We're well aware of the fact, that at Westville Prison for instance, they can open up the door and let out an inmate for the evening. Give him an instruction of what to do, he goes, he carries it out and he's got the perfect alibi, because he's been locked up all night.
"Nobody knows that he actually has left - and we've seen it so many times, happening in our prison system at the moment."
Agrizzi: The "most destroying thing" is that people are telling you they're going to look at your family, and phone and threaten you in the middle of the night.
Agrizzi: "In exchange, I had to consult for them on business opportunities."
Agrizzi alleges that Watson had tried to claim from Agrizzi's life insurance while he was on life support, in a coma. It was after that when he decided he would get out.
Agrizzi mentions that his granddaughter was born yesterday - "very healthy". Both Zondo and Pretorius congratulate him.
Agrizzi: "
Dr Jurgen Smith reiterated a dream he had. One issue he raised was Bosasa's pension funds and that he did not trust Gavin Watson."
Proceedings are about to resume again, after the short break. Agrizzi's testimony once more in the spotlight.
Zondo dismisses Ajay Gupta's application to cross-examine Trevor Manuel (under the current conditions).
Zondo allows Pretorius a short, 10-minute break to sort out some procedural matters.
Proceedings adjourn until 10:30.
Advocate Budlender, for Manuel, agrees with Zondo, in that there is no reason to change his ruling.
Zondo responds to Hellens, saying he doesn't see that there is anything to go against the ruling that he had previously made.
Hellens: "I have coupled today's argument, with my previous argument.
Hellens: "If your ruling remains the same, I am barred from addressing you further."
Hellens: "All of this will come to nothing..."
Hellens: "Not with a bang, but with a whimper, the charges relating to Estina were withdrawn... the liberty of individuals interfered with unnecessarily..."
It appears proceedings are about to commence, after the legal teams conferred in chambers.
Advocate Paul Pretorius informs Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that there is an application to cross-examine Trevor Manuel, who is due to appear at the commission in due course.
Advocate Mike Hellens, for Ajay Gupta, now addresses Zondo.
OPINION:
Commissions of inquiry stalling legal action against alleged criminals Our commissions of inquiry are not there to investigate forward-thinking ideals about what we want in our society. They are there to do the job regular institutional mechanisms have failed to do, writes Ralph Mathekga.
Last week Monday as I was about to reach for my popcorn to enjoy another episode of Angelo Agrizzi's horrible testimony to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture when it dawned on me that the situation is actually more tragic than we seem to understand.
Agrizzi reminds me of Tony Soprano, the character played by James Gandolfini in the award-winning American mafioso drama
The Sopranos. Who would want to miss explosive details about a criminal tender enterprise alleged to be run by the kingpin uncle Gavin Watson?
SA ranks 73rd in global corruption survey
South Africa ranked 73rd out of 180 countries that participated in a Transparency International (TI) survey - which ranks participating countries according to their perceived levels of corruption in the public sector.
TI's Corruption Perceptions Index 2018, which gave South Africa a score of 43 - the same score earned in 2017 - was shared by Corruption Watch.
The index is considered to be the leading global indicator of public sector corruption, which uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.
South Africa remains in the group of countries that scored below 50.
State capture inquiry: Agrizzi puts Zuma's Dudu Myeni front and centre in Bosasa corruption saga
Dudu Myeni, a close friend of former president Jacob Zuma and chairperson of his charitable foundation, was a vital cog in controversial facilities manager Bosasa's alleged government-wide network of corruption and bribery.
According to Angelo Agrizzi, a former Bosasa executive, she was the conduit through which a monthly payment was made to Zuma when he was head of state. She also gave Agrizzi and Bosasa's chief executive, Gavin Watson, access to confidential documents from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) detailing authorities' investigation into the company. And, according to Agrizzi, it was important to keep Myeni on their side because "she could swing deals".
This and other dramatic allegations were made as part of Agrizzi's testimony to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday. It was Agrizzi's eighth day on the witness stand. His testimony has thus fair given deep insight into the Bosasa operation, how it seemingly bribed senior government officials, including ministers, and how it lavished money and gifts on them while receiving lucrative tenders in return.