LIVE: Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is sworn in at #Statecaptureinquiry
2019-02-28 10:02
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has been sworn in and delivers his testimony before the Zondo commission into state capture.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:30
Trevor Manuel is sworn in.
Zondo thanks Manuel for his willingness to testify.
Zondo: We can't be delayed for too long for people not giving the work of the commission priority. Some witnesses are not giving the comission the priority it deserves.
Zondo adds that they try to accommodate witnesses as far as possible.
Gcabashe: Manuel's evidence has been all over the media, I'd like to think that Mbalula is aware of it.
Mbalula as not yet responded to rule 3.3 notice, no knowledge of receipt, the legal team have emailed him Manuel's statement.
Zondo says further measures need to be taken on this issue, for other witnesses as well.
The contents of Ajay Gupta’s submission will also be put to Manuel.
Gcabashe highlights that she will dive into the appointments and dismissals of Cabinet ministers, as well as how Fikile Mbalula came about his appointment as Minister of Sports.
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is present at the commission. He is being represented by Advocate Wim Trengove. Evidence to be led by Advocate Leah Gcabashe.
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel set to testify before Zondo commission
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel and former SANDF chief General Siphiwe Nyanda are scheduled to testify before the Zondo commission into state capture on Thursday.
Last month, Zondo, who is chair of the commission, denied an application by the Gupta family's lawyer Mike Hellens to cross-examine Manuel.
This was the second time the family was denied opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.