 

LIVE: Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is sworn in at #Statecaptureinquiry

2019-02-28 10:02

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has been sworn in and delivers his testimony before the Zondo commission into state capture.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:30
10:26
ICYMI:
10:25

Trevor Manuel is sworn in.

Zondo thanks Manuel for his willingness to testify.
10:23

Zondo: We can't be delayed for too long for people not giving the work of the commission priority. Some witnesses are not giving the comission the priority it deserves.

Zondo adds that they try to accommodate witnesses as far as possible.
10:20
10:19
 Gcabashe: Manuel's evidence has been all over the media, I'd like to think that Mbalula is aware of it.
10:19

Mbalula as not yet responded to rule 3.3 notice, no knowledge of receipt, the legal team have emailed him Manuel's statement. 

Zondo says further measures need to be taken on this issue, for other witnesses as well.
10:14
The contents of Ajay Gupta’s submission will also be put to Manuel. 
10:14
10:13
Gcabashe highlights that she will dive into the appointments and dismissals of Cabinet ministers, as well as how Fikile Mbalula came about his appointment as Minister of Sports.
10:11
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is present at the commission. He is being represented by Advocate Wim Trengove. Evidence to be led by Advocate Leah Gcabashe.
10:04

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel set to testify before Zondo commission

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel and former SANDF chief General Siphiwe Nyanda are scheduled to testify before the Zondo commission into state capture on Thursday.

Last month, Zondo, who is chair of the commission, denied an application by the Gupta family's lawyer Mike Hellens to cross-examine Manuel.

This was the second time the family was denied opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Trevor Manuel at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 27 February Lottery draw 2019-02-27 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 