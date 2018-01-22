 

AS IT HAPPENED: ‘What are the things that worried you?’ – Justice Moseneke asks Mahlangu

Justice Moseneke adjourns the Life Esidimeni hearings by asking former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu ‘Why did you think things had gone so wrong that you think you ought to fall on your sword?’ Hearings will continue on Wednesday.

17:02
16:57
16:57
16:56
Mahlangu tells Moseneke she can’t remember what they were dealing with for her to decide to take the route of getting lawyers.
16:54
Hassim tells Mahlangu, instead of dealing with the contents of the letter you asked to get the legal team involved to respond to civil society groups, because NGOs are "dishonest".
16:50

Hassim asks Mahlangu if she was ever suspicious of SADAG?

Mahlangu: I am not sure why I would be suspicious of them.
16:49
16:49
Mahlangu says it is impossible to know of every correspondence that comes to the office but had no reason to doubt information that was given to her.
16:45

Moseneke: "Why would Selebano and Manamela lie to you so openly?"

Mahlangu: " I really don't know, Justice."

16:43
16:42

Hassim states that the information provided in November by Mahlangu at Legislature on availability of beds was not correct.  

Mahlangu says yes and information was provided by officials. She says she is shocked and disappointed after Moseneke asks if she was shocked at this.

16:35
16:34
16:32
16:31
Justice Moseneke allows Mahlangu time to find information to questions she has to answer.
16:28
16:26
16:25
16:22
16:21
16:16
Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the panel at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings on Monday that she also did not know that there were challenges with the marathon project of moving patients to other non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
16:15

The letter ends with asking when Mahlangu will be urgently available to discuss matters of email.

Mahlangu says she is not sure if her visit to Precious Angel was triggered by the email.

Mahlangu says she is not aware who she asked and how the matter be dealt to take the matters forward.
16:11
Advocate Hassim is going through the email written by Section 27.
16:03
Hearing adjourned for 10 minutes.
16:02
16:02

Reverting does not necessarily man responding by email, it may mean responding via someone else, Mahlangu tells advocate Hassim.

Mahlangu asks for time to read over letter in question.
15:58
15:57
Mahlangu says she did not withhold information from the Legislature. Hassim reads quote from Mahlangu saying she has to walk on “eggshells” and to think before she speaks, questions why she said that.
15:56
15:53
15:50
Mahlangu is asked if she agrees that there is a link between the manner in which patients were transferred their deaths. Mahlangu says she thinks it is appropriate.
15:48
15:38
15:33

Hassim asks Mahlangu if it's true that she initiated the investigation, and not Professor Makgoba. "Yes, it's true," Mahlangu responds. 
15:29

Moseneke once again reminds Mahlangu to keep her answers simple, and to "reduce her emotions". "I'm here to protect you," he says, to get answers. 
15:27

Hassim: "Is government paying for your studies abroad?" 

Mahlangu: "No." 

Hassim then asks if Mahlangu went overseas because she knew it would make it harder for people to contact her. 
15:25
15:25
15:22
15:22

Hassim now refers to Mahlangu's resignation letter, and the ombud's report, saying its contents amounts to culpability on Mahlangu's part.

Mahlangu disagrees. 
15:20

Hassim: "Do you agree that Section 27 of the Constitution binds you as an MEC?" 

Mahlangu gives another prolonged response, before Moseneke interrupts her once again just to remind her that a simple "yes" or "no" would suffice, and thereafter she can explain her answer. 

Mahlangu: "Yes, sorry Justice (Moseneke)." 
15:15
15:14

Advocate Hassim once again firmly asks Mahlangu to stop evading questions, as it could end up prolonging the whole process. 
15:13

Mahlangu: "My resignation was subjecting myself to accountability..." 
15:11
15:11

Advocate Hassim asks Mahlangu to please specifically answer the questions she is asked. 
15:07
15:06
15:03

Proceedings resume. 
