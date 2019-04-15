LIVE: Detailed breakdown of McBride's testimony under way at state capture inquiry
2019-04-15 09:37
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony from former IPID head Robert McBride.
Dealing with transcript of interview before Worksmans:Pg. 888, asked for briefing of rendition saga. The first issue on briefing was Crime Intelligence was involved since the beginning. The compromisation of IPID's independence.
McBride previously said when he was appointed as IPID executive in March 2014, he was briefed on the rendition case. However, it became clear to him that the case was not investigated independently in line with the IPID Act.
Given the nature, scope and importance of the role played by police in preventing, combating and investigating crime, IPID’s oversight role is of cardinal importance - ConCourt judgment states.
P: Your contention is that proceedings and investigations were interfered with, despite IPID independency.
M: That is correct.
Pretorius deals with ConCourt judgment that found McBride's suspension unconstitutional and unlawful.
McBride previously told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that former Hawks head Anwa Dramat was forced out of office and into early retirement and was then replaced by Berning Ntlemeza.
Zondo: At some stage it will be necessary for McBride to engage in discussion concerning the justification of the statement, so that you get a chance to defend, promote or advance it.
Pretorius continues to read the email, thus far McBride has agreed to the correction of paragraphs as they follow. Fully agrees to the statement made and adds that a lot that has happened is still continuing, says McBride.
P: Is this a direct recording of your statement or abstracts?
M: It's not commented on, it's just published on this website.
McBride is now approached with when he officially left IPID offices. Says he departed in 2015.
Zondo acknowledges the role of law enforcement within the inquiry. Pretorius says the lack of action by the law is important to consider.
Before his testimony gets under way, legal team head Advocate Paul Pretorius SC deals with reports from the previous week, says all evidence in detail needs to be heard.
We enter the third day of Robert McBride's testimony.
Abuse and attacks: Inside McBride's testimony at the state capture commission
Former head of the police watchdog, Robert McBride, told the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture that there was an attack on anti-corruption bodies and that his suspension in 2015 was part of a process to take control of the independent bodies.
During his testimony on Thursday morning, McBride told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that the purpose of his evidence was to express his own experiences as executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).