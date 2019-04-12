LIVE: Nhleko's accusations against McBride, Dramat were 'not only malicious, it's orchestrated' - McBride tells #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-04-12 10:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is continuing with testimony from former IPID head Robert McBride.
WATCH LIVE | State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
McBride says if the Werksmans report was the basis for criminal charges against him, but the charges were later withdrawn, then "ultimately what was the point of the report, if it could not be used for litigation?"
McBride says as a private legal company, Werksmans should not have been involved in the work of the NPA.
McBride says Nhleko invited Innocent Khuba to Cape Town and told him that the ministry would cover the cost of his trip. "When it was reported to me, it was very strange and a sign of desperation," says McBride. "It could not have been for a good reason."
McBride says Khuba was later suspended and dismissed for "spurious" reasons.
Pretorious now shifts the focus to the Werksmans report into the rendition case. McBride says there were attempts to circumvent him during the course of the investigation. McBride also says emails intended for him were sent to the wrong email address.
McBride says he took exception to the arguments made by Nhleko against him (and Anwa Dramat) that effectively accused them of "dehumanising" black people, similar to the way black people were treated during apartheid.
McBride says that he and Dramat were active in the fight against apartheid and were prepared to pay "the ultimate price" for that, willing to lay down their lives to "end dehumanisation and injustices".
McBride says the tactics were "very low". "It's not only malicious, it's orchestrated," he says. "And it was a good sign of things to come."
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has arrived, and gets proceedings under way.
Advocate Paul Pretorius will continue leading Robert McBride's evidence.
