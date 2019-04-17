 

LIVE: KZN cop boss instructed me to stop sensitive investigation - Booysen #statecaptureinquiry

2019-04-17 09:53

The Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is set to hear testimony from former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

[LIVE STREAM courtesy of SABC]

johan booysen
Last Updated at 11:22
11:21
11:19
Following the phone call, a meeting took place with Dramat and provincial heads, Dramat approached him about the investigation. Booysen responded by saying that it was in a bit of a pickle.
11:16
11:15

“What’s wrong with you people,” Booysen was told over the phone on 8 May 2010 (this was the second call) by Ngobeni, responding that the investigation had been stopped. 

He checked up with Lategan, who clarified, he then called her back and she appeared to be happy with that response. 
11:12
11:11
I had no doubt in my mind that Dramat would have no party in having the investigation stopped. So I was banking on is support, Booysen says. 
11:07
"She (Ngobeni) had the right to give an instruction but not to stop an investigation, that is an unlawful instruction" - Booysen.
11:04
11:04
 Mmamonnye Ngobeni called Booysen to ask about the investigation, she told him to stop. Booysen: She was adamant that I must stop the investigation. She didn’t explain anything further. 
11:01
11:01
There appeared to be a number of things Panday was paying for – blankets, television sets, accommodation. 
10:56
10:55
Nature of the investigation: suspected there was ongoing corruption in supply chain management. All transactions during the World Cup of one particular business man in KZN looked suspicious, Booysen testifies.
10:52
For some reason, I took that one away (one placed before an empty chair) and asked to have a look at it beforehand. I gave him, Brigadier Andre Lategan, the report and asked that the matter is investigated. He booked the investigation out. 
10:51
Booysen: At senior level there are provincial management level to discuss issues relating to policing in the province. At that stage I was head of the Hawks at the ranks of Major General. On 28 April just before the meeting, I was approached by a Brigadier Lawrence Kemp. There appeared to be irregularities. I asked for a report, which was given the next day. 
10:46
10:46
The trigger for the change [in career] came round about 2010 when I initiated a corruption investigation into KZN Businessman Toshan Panday. 
10:45
10:44
Booysen: It wasn’t a job for me, it was a passion. I had an unblemished career.
10:43
10:42

September: From what position do you give evidence today? 

Booysen: Being part of police structures for about 40 years of my life and more specifically to events round about 2010. 
10:38
10:38
Difference in structure: Booysen highlighted the differences, he explains the component heads structure (national, provisional) and how he altered it. 
10:35
September refers to slide 1 given to Booysen by commission to consider. Not sure of it’s the same one that was altered. September clarifies. 
10:35
10:30
Academic qualifications obtained: National Diploma in Police, Post graduate qualification in management, trained by FBI in America and SA, attended Chinese police University, completed a number of courses in SA including managerial courses, attended/ testified at various High Courts in the country, this is the fourth commission of inquiry Booysen is testifying at. 
10:30
10:25
September takes Booysen through corrections on his statement. 
10:24
Zondo seeks to clarify position, Booysen says he is not rank-conscious. General, Mr Booysen or Johan suits him well.
10:22
During the course of his testimony, Booysen is expected to implicate around 50 people which includes SAPS officials. 
10:19
Johan Booysen is sworn in.
10:19
Arrangement between legal team discussion; until Zondo has received submissions regarding what must happen with regards to disciplinary hearings chaired by Mxolisi Zondo. We will wait for that, Zondo says.
10:08
Evidence will be led by Advocate Verushka September.
09:53
