LIVE: Zuma was on a 'fishing expedition' to justify inquiry against former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasana, #StateCaptureInquiry hears
2019-09-02 09:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue with testimony from former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana.
(Courtesy of SABC)
09:47
Nxasana says when he was approached and offered the NPA job, he took it upon himself to do the security clearance, even though he was never asked to disclose anything. It was only after his appointment that the NPA conducted its own security clearance on him.
Nxasana says he disclosed the assault charge in his security clearance application, and also made additional disclosures relating to civil summonses and traffic fines, as well as complaints against him at the law society. Nxasana says he disclosed more than what was required.
Nxasana begins his testimony today by detailing the terms of reference from an inquiry into his fitness to hold office, which was instituted by former president Jacob Zuma. Nxasana says there were complaints levelled against him in the inquiry, which were not part of the terms of reference of the inquiry.
Proceedings are now under way. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says due to the lapse of time, former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana should be sworn in again.
He is sworn in, and the commission continues, with Advocate Paul Pretorius leading Nxasana's evidence.
Nxasana, SABC executives to appear before Zondo commission
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to resume on Monday with the testimony of former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Mxolisi Nxasana and several top SABC officials.
Commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said they would hear from the SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe, and head of News, Phathiswa Magopeni.
News24 reported last month that a concerted campaign against Nxasana to oust him from his position culminated in him conceding he would only go if he was paid out for the remainder of his term.
ICYMI:
Magashule was a 'blesser to many', Dukwana tells state capture inquiry
Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana labelled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule a "blesser to many" for allegedly sourcing money from the public purse through an asbestos auditing contract.
Dukwana told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday: "Mr Magashule was simply a blesser to many due to payments advanced by Mr [Ignatius] Mpambani from monies corruptly and fraudulently sourced from state coffers through the asbestos project."
Mpambani was gunned down and killed in broad daylight while driving his Bentley in Sandton in 2017. He was one of the main beneficiaries of the controversial contract to "audit" and "assess" houses with asbestos roofs in the Free State.
ICYMI:
'Magashule should be behind bars', Dukwana tells state capture inquiry
Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has told the state capture inquiry ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is not fit for office following his alleged involvement in the asbestos eradication project.
Dukwana was testifying before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday.
"I submit that the involvement of Mr Magashule in this asbestos audit heist makes him unfit to hold public office or the office of the SG of the ANC," he claimed.
ICYMI:
Nxasana's 'golden handshake' not what it seems, Zondo commission hears
A concerted campaign against former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Mxolisi Nxasana to oust him from his position culminated in him conceding he would only go if he was paid out for the remainder of his term.
Nxasana, who was testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday, spoke about the two-year battle with now disgraced former NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi who were gunning for his job.
He also detailed his struggle to get former president Jacob Zuma on his side.
While Nxasana said it was difficult to meet with Zuma - at one point resorting to pulling his lawyer over on the side of the N1 highway - he repeatedly told Zuma there was "a campaign" against him at the NPA involving Jiba and Mrwebi who were also misleading Zuma with rumours.
ICYMI:
Jiba and Mrwebi peddled misinformation to Zuma - former NPA head testifies
Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana claims former president Jacob Zuma knew about an "orchestrated" campaign against him in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), led by Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi and Sibongile Mzinyathi.
Testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday, Nxasana detailed his efforts to compel Zuma to intervene in what he called interference in the NPA by the former officials.
As part of this, Nxasana told the commission that Jiba and Mrwebi peddled misinformation to Zuma that Nxasana was going to reinstate charges against him. However, Nxasana said he never intended to do this.
Despite Nxasana's efforts to arrange a meeting between himself and Zuma to clarify the issue, Zuma was not interested in seeing him, he said.