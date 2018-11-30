LIVE: Former president Jacob Zuma arrives in court, crowd gathers outside
2018-11-30 09:02
Former president Jacob Zuma is set to make another appearance for corruption-related charges in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
Follow News24 journalists:
-
Kaveel Singh
-
Mxolisi Mngadi
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:18
Zuma charges will be set down for three days from May 20, 2019 to argue permanent stay of prosecution.
Amendments made to the indictment are being argued between parties. Zuma's attorney says they should have been informed of the matter.
Representing Thales, Anton Katz says a civil matter that they have launched would also be heard on May 20, 2019.
The State calls for criminal proceedings to be postponed to May 20, 2019.
Proceedings get underway, apologises for delay in start.
A large police contingent is also present outside court.
Those who say the participation of former president Jacob Zuma
in the ANC's election campaign will impact negatively on the party "don't
understand how the ANC operates", former North West premier Supra
Mahumapelo said on Friday.
"Irrespective of their background and their positions, we must galvanize all forces, all members to campaign for the victory of the African National Congress. So, whoever says the participation of president Zuma in the campaign will impact negatively on the ANC, then they don't understand how the ANC operates," Mahumapelo told journalists outside court.
Proceedings are expected to begin at 10:00.
It's still pretty quiet at the Zuma trial. Some attorneys are inside, but the crowd outside is still building.
Family members and supporters have started to arrive at court. Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and former finance minister Des van Rooyen are also present today at the High Court sitting.
In his latest attempt to stop his criminal case from continuing, Zuma filed a 300-page affidavit asking for a permanent stay of prosecution.
Zuma legal fees: Judgment expected before end of court term
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has reserved judgment in an application brought by both the DA and EFF, which sought to review the agreements between the Presidency and former president Jacob Zuma regarding legal costs incurred by him for his criminal prosecution.
Zuma expected to file papers seeking a permanent stay of prosecution
Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to file papers in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court seeking a permanent stay of prosecution.
The application is expected to be filed on Friday.
French arms company Thales, which has been charged along with Zuma in his corruption case, has also filed papers seeking a permanent stay of prosecution so the charges against it can be reviewed and set aside.
Another day in court for former president Jacob Zuma
Zuma, the country's leader for nearly 10 years, will be in the dock facing 16 charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and racketeering linked to 783 payments that French company Thales allegedly made to him in connection with the infamous arms deal.
In his latest attempt to stop his criminal case from continuing, Zuma filed a 300-page affidavit asking for a permanent stay of prosecution.