 

LIVE: Former president Jacob Zuma arrives in court, crowd gathers outside

2018-11-30 09:02

Former president Jacob Zuma is set to make another appearance for corruption-related charges in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Follow News24 journalists:

Kaveel Singh

Mxolisi Mngadi 

jacob zuma
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:18
10:18
Zuma charges will be set down for three days from May 20, 2019 to argue permanent stay of prosecution. 
10:17
10:17
Amendments made to the indictment are being argued between parties. Zuma's attorney says they should have been informed of the matter. 
10:12
Representing Thales, Anton Katz says a civil matter that they have launched would also be heard on May 20, 2019. 
10:09
The State calls for criminal proceedings to be postponed to May 20, 2019.
10:07
Proceedings get underway, apologises for delay in start.
10:03
10:03
A large police contingent is also present outside court.
10:03
09:58
09:57

Those who say the participation of former president Jacob Zuma in the ANC's election campaign will impact negatively on the party "don't understand how the ANC operates", former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo said on Friday.

"Irrespective of their background and their positions, we must galvanize all forces, all members to campaign for the victory of the African National Congress. So, whoever says the participation of president Zuma in the campaign will impact negatively on the ANC, then they don't understand how the ANC operates," Mahumapelo told journalists outside court.
09:48
Proceedings are expected to begin at 10:00.
09:47
09:23
It's still pretty quiet at the Zuma trial. Some attorneys are inside, but the crowd outside is still building. 
09:22
09:18
Family members and supporters have started to arrive at court. Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and former finance minister Des van Rooyen are also present today at the High Court sitting.
09:12
In his latest attempt to stop his criminal case from continuing, Zuma filed a 300-page affidavit asking for a permanent stay of prosecution.
09:12
09:12

Zuma legal fees: Judgment expected before end of court term

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has reserved judgment in an application brought by both the DA and EFF, which sought to review the agreements between the Presidency and former president Jacob Zuma regarding legal costs incurred by him for his criminal prosecution.
09:12

Zuma expected to file papers seeking a permanent stay of prosecution

Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to file papers in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court seeking a permanent stay of prosecution. 

The application is expected to be filed on Friday.

French arms company Thales, which has been charged along with Zuma in his corruption case, has also filed papers seeking a permanent stay of prosecution so the charges against it can be reviewed and set aside. 
09:12

Another day in court for former president Jacob Zuma

Zuma, the country's leader for nearly 10 years, will be in the dock facing 16 charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and racketeering linked to 783 payments that French company Thales allegedly made to him in connection with the infamous arms deal.

In his latest attempt to stop his criminal case from continuing, Zuma filed a 300-page affidavit asking for a permanent stay of prosecution.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Krugersdorp killings | Marinda Steyn back on the stand
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 28 2018-11-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 