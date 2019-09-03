LIVE | #WatsonFuneral: Jacob Zuma among friends and family bidding final farewell to Gavin Watson
2019-09-03 11:30
Family, friends and associates of former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson pay their final respects to the late businessman in Port Elizabeth.
Joe Gumede concludes: "Material things did not matter to him...People even vilified him for his belief in God. He made it his passion."
Notably, among the mourning crowd are Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, former president Jacob Zuma, former minister Charles Nqakula, former political activist Mkhuseli Jack, and former sports activist-turned-priest Archie Mkele.
The legendary Spring Rose Rugby Club also arrived wearing their uniform. The rugby club was part of the union that fought for marginalised black sportsmen to be included in professional sports.
The Watson brothers played a pivotal role in the fight for these men to be recognised for their talent in sports.
Gavin Watson, alongside his brothers, rose to fame through this revolution.
Former president Jacob Zuma in attendance at the funeral of Gavin Watson, seated next to Watson's wife, Leigh Ann. (PHOTO: Nosipiwo Manona)
Gavin Watson's son, Roth, is currently at the podium, paying tribute to his father after reading a short obituary. Roth says Watson was a man of faith and loved God, and he started and ended all board meetings with a prayer.
Funeral proceedings are under way.
Former president Jacob Zuma is also in attendance.
ICYMI:
Gavin Watson investigation on death car wrapped up, now it's a waiting game - expert
Accident reconstruction expert Kondrad Lotter, who was appointed by late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's family to investigate his death, said on Monday he was still waiting for information pertaining to certain aspects of the investigation.
Speaking to News24, Lotter added he was aware of the anticipation for the final autopsy report.
He said the investigation, focusing on the car Watson was driving when he died, had been finalised.
However, Lotter added he was still in the process of gathering information. "At this point, it's a waiting game," he said.
ICYMI:
Defending Gavin Watson: Last rites as Bosasa, Mokonyane make a last stand
It was on Friday, the fourth day following the untimely demise of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, that friends and family gathered at a mega-church in Roodepoort to remember "the Gavin they knew".
There were heartfelt moments of sadness, coupled with dramatic threats of retribution against journalists who had "hung a hero".
One day, sometime in the unspecified future, the true story of Watson would be told, it was said.
Watson, 71, died in the early hours of Monday morning after the Toyota Corolla he was driving collided with a concrete pillar on an approach road leading to OR Tambo International Airport.
ICYMI:
I will tell you what Agrizzi has done - Mokonyane's threat at Gavin Watson memorial
Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane has threatened to tell South Africa what former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi "has done" in the wake of damning testimony linking her to the controversial company.
The former minister was speaking at the memorial service of former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, who died earlier this week after crashing into a pillar at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Mokonyane was implicated in testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry when Agrizzi testified that she was showered with gifts and illicit payments from the company.
ICYMI:
'Stout kinders' at Bosasa youth centres used to call Gavin Watson 'Tata' - Papa Leshabane
"Stout kinders" at Bosasa's various youth centres in South Africa used to call former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson "Tata", according to Bosasa spokesperson Papa Leshabane.
Watson's memorial service was held earlier on Friday where eulogies from family, friends and colleagues were presented in memory of Watson and his life.
Watson's life came to an abrupt end when he crashed a Bosasa Toyota Corolla into a concrete pillar near OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
Bosasa executive director Papa Leshabane, introduced colleagues who were to speak about the charity work Watson did, saying it was not a PR job.
ICYMI:
Watson family attacks the 'vicious' media at memorial for former Bosasa boss
The memorial service of former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson kicked off on Friday morning with speeches and eulogies from his family members and business associates.
Valance Watson, Watson's brother, kicked off his eulogy by lambasting the media for its treatment of his brother: "Journalists tell you that I am a liar, but history is written by journalists who have hung heroes." He changed the quote of the movie Braveheart to include the word "journalists".
He said the media created a negative environment in South Africa and added that he was angry about the manner in which journalists covered Bosasa news and created a racist narrative that tore people apart.