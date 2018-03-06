 

Gigaba: Ajay, Atul Gupta not SA citizens - AS IT HAPPENED

2018-03-06 13:49

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has clarified that controversial Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul are not South African citizens.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Pic: Gallo Images
Last Updated at 18:28
15:00
Gigaba: The department must act with a court order to avoid being accused of prejudicing people if it decided to overturn or revoke living permits and citizenships
14:55
Four members of the Gupta family have SA passports
14:54
14:53
14:52
14:49
14:33
Gigaba: If there was any intention on our part to favour the Guptas, we would not have asked them to renounce their citizenship
14:30
14:29
Apleni: Ajay never travelled with an SA passport because he is not an SA citizen
14:28
Apleni: Ajay Gupta did not want to lose his Indian citizenship
14:27
Home Affairs director general Mkuseli Apleni says the members who applied for naturalisation did not wish to renounce their Indian citizenship and therefore the initial application was rejected.
14:23
14:23
Gigaba: The Gupta family was not favoured. The application and appeal was not expedited
14:21
Gigaba: The original application for SA citizen was completed in 2013, it was rejected in 2014.
14:20
14:16
Gigaba: New facts were presented to the department and the department of home affairs director general was advised to overturn the initial rejection of the application
14:15
Gigaba: A panel reviewed the application and the decision was then appealed
14:14
14:14
Gigaba: This application was rejected but was then appealed
14:13
Gigaba: Other members had only been in the country for 1 year
14:13
Gigaba: 1 was disqualified because she left country for 90 days
14:12
Gigaba: Out of the 5 Gupta family members, 4 qualified to apply for naturalisation
14:09
14:09

Guptas granted citizenship due to 'investments, social partnerships'

Then Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize said in September the Guptas were granted citizenship based on business investments and social partnerships with 75 North West schools, among other things.

Mkhize was replying to EFF MP Hlengiwe Hlophe's parliamentary question. Hlophe had asked what the "exceptional business circumstances" were that led to the family being granted citizenship.

The decision was based on a motivation letter written by the family through their company, Oakbay Investments.

"The consideration to grant citizenship to the family was based on the business investments and social partnerships as highlighted in the Oakbay company letter," Mkhize replied to Hlophe
14:04
14:01

Gigaba pushed through Guptas' SA citizenship - EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters revealed at the time that Gigaba waved the residential requirements for the applications of Ajay Gupta, his wife Shivani, mother Angoori, and sons Kamal Kant Singhala and Surya Kant Singhala, for naturalisation and granted it to them early.
13:57

Home Affairs admits 'omitting' to declare Guptas' naturalisation to Parliament

The department of home affairs, while continuing to insist that the naturalisation of Gupta family members was done within the ambit of the law, has conceded that "it was an omission" to not openly declare the naturalisation to Parliament.
13:56

Gigaba did nothing wrong granting Guptas citizenship - Mkhize

Minister Malusi Gigaba did nothing wrong in granting the Gupta family South African citizenship, said then home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize in June.

“I have looked at all the documentation and I thought if I was in similar position I would have considered the request in a favourable manner,” Mkhize said.

There was thus no need to investigate the matter further.
13:54

I handled Gupta citizenship applications 'by the book' - Gigaba

Minister Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that the letters circulated on social media granting the Gupta family South African citizenship are genuine.

"I have requested the department of home affairs to provide chronological details of how all applications by the Gupta family have been handled by the department of home affairs from the beginning," Gigaba said in a statement.
13:52
The act vested Gigaba with the authority to grant a certificate of naturalisation as a South African citizen to any "alien" who satisfied the requirements for naturalisation.
13:52
He explained in June last year that he had lawfully approved applications of the Gupta family in terms of the South African Citizen Act of 1995 which was amended by the South African Citizenship Amendment Act in 2010.
13:52
Gigaba, who returned to the department of home affairs, attended a meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in Parliament.
