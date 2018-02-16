Ramaphosa will ‘urgently’ fix leadership issues at NPA, SARS, as it happened
2018-02-16 17:22
Newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered his first State of the Nation Address (SONA).
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
03:44
Swart: The Hawks as birds had avian flu but they seem to have recovered now and are prosecuting.
This is the Hugh Masekela song President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted at SONA 2018
Twitter was ablaze with emotion after newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted a Hugh Masekela song during the State of the Nation Address (SONA).
ACDP MP Steve Swart: I think the EFF overplayed their hand yesterday and were highly criticized.
Lindiwe Sisulu says what Ramaphosa said was not hot air because he indicated that there will be six summits. "He has actually gone further to say I will go to every department."
Shivambu: We think that it's long overdue that Cabinet must be reduced to a reasonable size, so that we are able to deal with key functions.
Shivambu: The NHI without proper health infrastructure is meaningless.
Shivambu: We welcome one issue on expropriation of land without compensation. We are just emphasising that, instead of government developing modalities, it must be Parliament playing a central role.
Floyd Shivambu: The president is still in a brainstorming session. He is still trying to formulate ideas of what he wants to do, but doesn't know yet. That is why he speaks of a job summit, and commissions after commissions.
EFF shouts 'Ace!' as Ramaphosa vows to tackle corruption
ANC secretary general and Free State Premier Ace Magashule became the centre of attention – just for a moment – during President Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA) - and it wasn't for a good reason.
Maimane says top four ministers that should be fired, include: Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Lynne Brown, Mosebenzi Zwane. "We have got to make sure we reform," adds the DA leader.
Maimane: It's a great decision to say the ministry must be reduced. We have always maintained that we can run government with less that 20 ministers. I hope it's a massive cut and we fire some ministers.
Maimane: The difficulty the president faces is that there is simply no money in the budget to finance half of the things he outlined today.
Maimane: Lets make sure we sell SAA and give those shares to people.
IN DEPTH: Ramaphosa's 10-point plan to revive SA's economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled the recovery plan to set South Africa on a new growth path, which involves forming a social pact with different social partners.
Delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address on Friday evening, Ramaphosa announced the appointment of a Presidential Economic Advisory Council.
The council will draw on the expertise of those in labour, business, civil society and academia, to ensure the implementation of economic policy and to respond better to economic circumstances.
IN DEPTH: Ramaphosa sounds warning to SOE boards
“We will intervene decisively to stabilise and revitalise state owned enterprises,” promised new SA President Cyril Ramaphosa during his maiden State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Friday.
What SA's newly-elected head of state would say about the country's state companies, many of which stand accused of poor performance, maladministartion and a reliance of government bailouts, was among the most anticipated aspects of his speech.
Mapisa-Nqakula: Security was toned down precisely because there was nothing really threatening.
Mapisa-Nqakula: There is potential here to unite South Africans.
Mapisa-Nqakula: I really believe that if there were things I was not doing right, I really need to jack up
Mapisa-Nqakula: He was quite hard in tackling some of the issues. He is clearly not a populist, very clear on what he wants to do in dealing with issues of corruption, including dealing with issues of maladministration.
Mapisa-Nqakula: The programmes, the plan which he outlined for me talks to a clear a programme, mobilisation of South Africans and restoring confidence in government.
Mapisa-Nqakula: For me, what was important was the theme of the speech, which is renewal and hope.
IN DEPTH: We're going ahead with land expropriation without compensation, says Ramaphosa
SA’s new president said that his administration would be continuing with a policy of land expropriation of land without compensation.
The decision to expropriate land without compensation was taken by the ANC at its 54th Congress, where Cyril Ramaphosa was elected ANC President.
“We will accelerate our land redistribution programme not only to redress a grave historical injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation,” Ramaphosa said during his maiden State of the Natioan Address in Parliament on Friday evening.
Read the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he touched on a raft of measures to advance the socio-economic interests of all South Africans.
Now is the time for all of
us to work together, in honour of Nelson Mandela, to build a new, better South
Africa for all.
Now is the time for each
of us to say ‘send me’.
Now is the time to lend a
hand.
"We can envisage the
triumph over poverty, we can see the end of the battle against AIDS."
We are at a moment in the
history of our nation when the people, through their determination, have
started to turn the country around.
He sang:
“I
wanna be there when the people start to turn it around
When
they triumph over poverty
I
wanna be there when the people win the battle against AIDS I
wanna lend a hand
I
wanna be there for the alcoholic
I
wanna be there for the drug addict
I
wanna be there for the victims of violence and abuse
I
wanna lend a hand
Send
me.”
"In his song, ‘Thuma Mina’, he anticipated a
day of renewal, of new beginnings."
"As I conclude, allow me to recall the words of the
late great Bra Hugh Masekela."
"We have done it before and
we will do it again – bonded by our common love for our country, resolute in
our determination to overcome the challenges that lie ahead and convinced that
by working together we will build the fair and just and decent society to which
Nelson Mandela dedicated his life."
"Together we are going to
make history."
"I will also find time to
meet with provincial and local government leaders to ensure that the state, in
its entirety, responds to the pressing needs of our people."
"During the course of the
next few months, I will visit every national department to engage with the
senior leadership to ensure that the work of government is effectively aligned."
"We are determined that
everyone in public service should undertake their responsibilities with
efficiency, diligence and integrity. We want to instil a new
discipline, to do things correctly, to do them completely and to do them
timeously. We call on all public
servants to become agents for change."
"We want our public
servants to adhere to the principle of Batho Pele, of putting our people first."