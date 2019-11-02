LIVE | Go Bokke! SA celebrates as Springboks win the Rugby World Cup
2019-11-02 13:24
There were tears, cheers and dancing as South Africans at home and around the world celebrated the Springboks victory over England in the finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Saturday.
A clearly emotional Kolisi had an inspirational message for the country when he was interviewed in the minutes following the full-time whistle.
"We are so grateful to the people of South Africa," Kolisi said.
"We have so many problems in our country but a team like this, we come from different backgrounds, different races but we came together with one goal and we wanted to achieve it.
"I really hope we've done that for South Africa. Just shows that we can pull together if we want to achieve something."
President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the first to congratulate the Springboks on winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Much like former Presidents Nelson Mandela did in 1995 and Thabo Mbeki in 2007, Ramaphosa helped skipper Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis Cup in celebration.
Ramaphosa took to Twitter to express his joy at the result.
PE came out to support the Boks and the crowd was not disappointed
Over in Cape Town the celebrations were just as ecstatic...
Pretoria explodes as the Boks win.
Siya Kolisi's Springboks are the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions after beating England 32-12 in Saturday's tournament final in Yokohama.
The Boks went into the match as slight underdogs, but they were superb from start to finish as they dominated almost every department against an English outfit that could not repeat its heroic semi-final performance against the All Blacks.