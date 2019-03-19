LIVE: Eskom’s problems are structural, operational and financial - chair

No end in sight to load shedding
- Shortage of around 10 000 MW daily.
- Will have clarity on exact interventions and timeframe in two weeks.
- Eskom/task team/government hoped to have stabilised grid by end of January, but new challenges emerged.
- Main issue is lack of maintenance at power stations, not done properly for last decade, now breaking down.
- Between Feb 2017 and Feb 2018 system tripped 300 times, between Feb 2018 and Feb 2019 it tripped 495 times.
- Four options: (1) import electricity (2) burn diesel (spent R4,5 bn the last four months to keep turbines going) (3) build new power stations and (4) load shedding.
- Problems structural, financial, operational.
- Internal resistance against reform and restructuring process, state capture elements still prevalent.