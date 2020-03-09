LIVE | Coronavirus update: 4 more cases confirmed, bringing total in SA to 7
2020-03-09 13:46
The health ministry has confirmed that four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
15:57
84 were identified for those who are being repatriated from China, Once everything is closed it will be announced says Mkhize.
There's not a large number of infections from child to child, says Mkhize.
The department doesn't do routine checks. One issue is that a person must have symptoms and they must have travelled from a place with high infections Mkhize says.
The students in Limpopo came from China. Our focus was on the people who came from Wuhan - where the was a lockdown and quarantine and where there was the highest number of infected people.
The health department wasn't too worried with the Limpopo students because they weren't from Wuhan. They would not have been allowed to leave China if they were infected with Covid-19, Mkhize says.
There is close interaction between the health and education departments says Mkhize.
The case in the North West, the case came up ambivalent, it didn't show negative or positive. A retest was done and the person was negative of the coronavirus.
The panic buying is not just in SA, in some countries people are stocking up on food.
We are aware of the panic buying says Mkhize.
People need to be in contact with an area where there is an infection - that is where the virus can be picked up.
We will try and detect symptoms. It doesn't matter which is the port of entry, screening will still take place.
Mkhize assures that screening is being done at airports and he can't take media there because it's a security place.
Results of tests will be made available as soon as they are available, Mkhize says.
The department is also speaking to other countries.
We get our primary guidance from the WHO. We are looking for technical support from the WHO, Mkhize says.
There is no discussion on the use of technology for when schools are closed says Mkhize.
The issue is that portfolio committee went to observe the testing, questionnaires and if there is an isolation centre. All these things are in place says Mkhize.
Initially we were only focusing on China but increased focus and vigilant measures were taken. There was also an increase in in flight inspection and the safety gear worn by the staff testing travellers.
From where we sit, we are scanning people who come from outside of the country and not domestic flights.
Testing happens at land, sea and airports and transit areas.
Dr Natalie Mayet from the NICD says SA has developed a pandemic preparedness plan in 2016 already. All the policies are benchmarked with the WHO.
The number of people tested positive is seven the health minister confirms. The number of people who have been tested throughout the country is over 300 but can't confirm the number of people tested who were in contact with those who tested positive.
A second scan is done on travellers.
The people who are doing screenings are from the department of health, says Motsoaledi.
People come via countries which don't have bans on them. We continue to screen and give them attention if necessary says Mkhize
In terms of what is done when people land in SA, it is determined if people are coming from an area of high transmissions the travellers will complete a form, a team of well geared people will test or do screenings for the virus.
Mkhize: On Grayston prep school, if someone is contacted to say you are on the contact list, they react in a different way and might close the school.
We've had a discussion on travel bans. The ministers have met with the president. The major concern is the safety of the citizens, says Mkhize.
When someone has been tested negative or didn't have symptoms, there's a possibility that they did not have the virus says Mkhize.
We've got a situation where people (the 9 travellers) have met others before they were made aware that they had the virus, says Mkhize.
People who are getting infected are people who have not been
to China.
Mkhize says we have to be vigilant
Mkhize says the government is tracking each patient and
their contacts
Government is now tracking other people who were on the
plane with the first positive patient
Positive results are not a surprise, says Mkhize
Test results will be announced in due course
Government awaiting results for other people who have been
tested, says Mkhize
Four who tested positive not admitted to hospital, says
Mkhize
Patients are feeling healthy, says Mkhize
Three tested positive – source is likely from a group which
visited Italy, says Mkhize
A number of stakeholder meetings are being conducted
No decision yet on travel and large conferences, says Mkhize
SA concerned about people travelling from high transmission
areas
Evacuation programme from China on course, says Mkhize
Mkhize introduces the team
Eastern Cape woman could face charges after lying about having coronavirus
A woman who posed as a patient displaying symptoms of the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape could face criminal charges.
The following Ministries will be represented at the briefing:
Health
Dirco
Cogta
Home Affairs
State Security
Tourism
Rural Development Agriculture and Land Reform