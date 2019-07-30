LIVE | Hanekom's fate likely to dominate ANC post-NEC briefing
2019-07-30 11:44
The ANC is set to brief the media on the outcomes of the NEC's meeting over the weekend, where the party's top leadership met to discuss a range of matters including the controversy around Derek Hanekom and Jacob Zuma's explosive state capture inquiry testimony.
Zuma at state capture
An NEC insider said the NEC was expected to discuss Zuma's state capture inquiry testimony at the meeting over the weekend.
"Comrade Zuma needs to share how he could have known that we have spied within our ranks and chose to ignore it. These reckless statements need to be addressed by the NEC," the source said.
Zuma made several startling claims before the Zondo commission, including that ANC officials had worked with foreign and apartheid intelligence operatives to get rid of him. He also claimed that senior ANC officials, Ngoako Ramathlodi and Siphiwe Nyanda, were spies who worked with the apartheid government.
Soon after, the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said Zuma's allegations were serious and needed to be probed.
Hanekom a 'known enemy agent' - Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma has also joined in on the ANC's attack on national executive committee member Derek Hanekom over claims that Hanekom worked with the EFF to oust him as president.
In a tweet on Thursday morning, Zuma said Hanekom was a "known enemy agent".
He was the third party member, who was part of Zuma's executive, to be called an enemy agent or spy.
ANC veterans slam Magashule, call on the party to defend Hanekom
A number of ANC veterans have come out in defence of NEC member Derek Hanekom and called on the ruling party to follow suit. The eight veterans penned an open letter calling on the party’s top six officials and the entire NEC to defend Hanekom after he confessed to meeting with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) allegedly about ousting the party’s former president Jacob Zuma through a parliamentary motion of no confidence.
The letter, delivered on Saturday, states that the views expressed therein were widely canvassed among the party’s membership and “represent the views of many loyal members of the ANC who are determined to ensure that the values of our beloved organisation are restored, and the ANC renewed”.
It further condemned what it called a public attack on Hanekom from secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Ramaphosa dares opponents
President Cyril Ramaphosa has dared his opponents within the ANC to try removing him at the National General Council (NGC) next year, according to a report on Sunday.
Ramaphosa is said to have told those gathered at the National Executive Committee meeting that he had a "date" with those who had plans to remove him using the NGC next June and was not shaken by threats, insiders told the Sunday Times.
News24 previously reported that fireworks were expected at the NEC, with factional battles expected to reach boiling point.
Derek Hanekom's fate
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom is likely to face a disciplinary hearing after he admitted meeting the EFF shortly before a motion of no confidence vote in former president Jacob Zuma two years ago.
Two NEC sources said the matter became a bone of contention at the NEC meeting over the weekend as many called for Hanekom's head. After a long debate on whether any steps should be taken against him, the NEC resolved to allow the party's top six leaders to take charge of the matter, one NEC source told News24.
"The top six came back with a decision that Hanekom should be referred to the national working committee (NWC) for it to make a determination on a disciplinary hearing."
In just over 30 minutes we're expected to hear from the ANC following its first ordinary meeting of the National Executive Committee since the general elections in May. The very first question would be, "Who is going to address the media?"
The reason for this is that reports over the weekend suggested ANC secretary general Ace Magashule had been gagged by the rest of the top six leadership following his scathing statement on Derek Hanekom, issued on Wednesday night.
Yesterday, News24 reported that the ANC's top six had referred to the national working committee the matter regarding Derek Hanekom's meetings with the EFF before a motion of no confidence vote in Jacob Zuma two years ago.
The ANC is also likely to face questions about a controversial training camp organised by the Greater Johannesburg branch of the Youth League.