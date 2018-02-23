AS IT HAPPENED: Hawks 'don't want to compromise investigation' into Vrede dairy farm project
2018-02-23 12:30
During a brief update on the Vrede dairy farm case, the Hawks have said they cannot divulge too much information about suspects who are among those yet to be arrested, as they don't want to compromise the investigation.
And with that, the briefing ends.
Matakata: "Within that 13 (identified suspects), eight appeared in court, one is Ajay Gupta, and we didn't pronounce on the others, because we couldn't establish their whereabouts."
Matakata doesn't want to divulge too much information about the five suspects who have not yet been arrested, because the Hawks don't want to "compromise the investigation".
Matakata responds on question of 'pronouncement': "We've never made pronouncement on anyone else (other than the 8 arrested), difficult for me to make any reference to him (Duduzane Zuma), as was made in the public space."
Matakata: There is correspondence between ourselves and Ajay Gupta's lawyer.
Matakata first responds to an off-topic question about terrorist attacks in SA.
News24 journalist Alex Mitchley asks for clarification on what the 'no pronouncement' of warrant of arrest against Duduzane Zuma means - does it mean there is a warrant? Also, will Ajay Gupta be handing himself over?
Matakata says there was no 'pronouncement' of warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.
Matakata: But as I clarify now, on what is Mr Ajay Gupta sought on, as I indicated it's on an unrelated matter to the Estina (project), but it's on corruption as well.
Matakata says the minister was misinformed.
Matakata finishes off the briefing barely 10 minutes after it started, and is now taking questions.
Matakata: "The warrant of arrest on Ajay Gupta is on an unrelated case of corruption, and is still active until it is executed."
Matakata provides some brief background info on the investigation up until now.
Matakata starts off by extending condolences to the police officers killed in the Ngcobo massacre.
