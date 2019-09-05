LIVE | ‘Their blood is on your hands Cyril’ - poster at #StopKillingOurWomen march
2019-09-05 10:18
Police are on high alert in Cape Town as protesters march over violence against women.
(Supplied, Fadl Abrahams)
Protesters form a line in Claremont, Cape Town. (Supplied, Fadl Abrahams)
5 facts about femicide in South Africa
South Africans have been horrified by the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Initial reports suggest a post office worker has confessed to raping and killing the 19-year-old.
There have been calls for a "national shutdown" to protest femicide in South Africa. Women have taken to Twitter to tweet #AmINext - asking if they will become the next victim of murder.
Amid the national distress, we answer five questions about the murder of women in the country.
Police use water cannon, fire stun grenades to disperse Cape Town protesters
Police used a water cannon and stun grenades to try and disperse protesters who had blocked a major road in the Cape Town city centre on Wednesday.
The group had earlier asked for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address them on gender-based violence at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, which is currently hosting the World Economic Forum on Africa.