 

LIVE | ‘Their blood is on your hands Cyril’ - poster at #StopKillingOurWomen march

2019-09-05 10:18

Police are on high alert in Cape Town as protesters march over violence against women.

ramaphosa,protest
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 11:14
11:11
(Supplied, Fadl Abrahams)
11:11
(Supplied, Fadl Abrahams)
11:11
Protesters form a line in Claremont, Cape Town. (Supplied, Fadl Abrahams)
11:03
10:58
10:58
10:52
10:52
10:49
10:46
10:45
10:43
10:42
10:41
10:40
10:39
10:33
10:30
10:29
10:27
10:25
10:24
10:22
10:21
10:20

5 facts about femicide in South Africa

South Africans have been horrified by the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Initial reports suggest a post office worker has confessed to raping and killing the 19-year-old. 

There have been calls for a "national shutdown" to protest femicide in South Africa. Women have taken to Twitter to tweet #AmINext - asking if they will become the next victim of murder.

Amid the national distress, we answer five questions about the murder of women in the country.   
10:20

Police use water cannon, fire stun grenades to disperse Cape Town protesters

Police used a water cannon and stun grenades to try and disperse protesters who had blocked a major road in the Cape Town city centre on Wednesday. 

The group had earlier asked for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address them on gender-based violence at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, which is currently hosting the World Economic Forum on Africa. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One lucky Wednesday winner! 2019-09-04 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 