LIVE: Henri #VanBreda 'had selective memory'

 

Henri #VanBreda 'had selective memory'

2018-02-12 10:18

Murder-accused Henri van Breda is facing closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court.

14:08
13:58

On his final day in the witness stand, neurologist Dr James Butler said it was possible that Van Breda had committed the murders before suffering an epileptic seizure, which could explain why there was a two-hour-and-40-minute lapse before he phoned emergency services.

During cross-examination, Butler agreed that it was more probable that the possibly self-inflicted injuries would have occurred after the murders, but before the seizure and postictal state (recovery period after a seizure).
13:37

13:23

13:14
Martin (54) and Teresa (55), and Rudi van Breda (22), were hacked to death in the early hours of January 27, 2015 on the luxurious De Zalze Winelands Golf Estate outside Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. Marli (18) survived the attack but has diagnosed with amnesia.
12:41

Desai has been a judge for more than 20 years and was born in Salt River, Cape Town.  

Desai was shortlisted for the position of Public Protector which went to Busisiwe Mkhwebane 

Judge Desai's notable cases:  

Murder trial of Najwa Petersen, who was handed a 28-year prison sentence in 2009 for her role in the murder of her husband, music legend Taliep Petersen.  

Trial of 14-year-old Valencia Farmer's killers. She was raped and stabbed 53 times in 1999.  

Desai led the post mortem investigation after former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronjé died in an airplane crash in 2002.

12:37
Judge Desai adjourns the matter
12:36
12:35
12:34
Desai asks about Dr Antonel Olckers' testimony – she criticised the evidence, but did not test the samples
12:32
12:30
Henri not only spoke slowly, but remained calm and unemotional during the call and contact with emergency responders
12:27
12:26
12:25
The credibility of the accused is of the utmost importance. – Galloway questions Henri van Breda's medical condition
12:23
Galloway says Henri van Breda "never lost consciousness" before or after the incident
12:22
12:19
Galloway hammers the defence on the "burden" of irrelevant and inconsequential evidence
12:18
12:17
No evidence of rebuttal was ever submitted
12:17
State witnesses were harshly criticised
12:16
Galloway emphasises the differences between Henri and the rest of his family's injuries and their severity
12:15
12:14
12:13
"Impression left by the accused was a poor one" – Galloway on Henri van Breda testimony
12:12
Henri struggled to explain his actions under cross-examination, says Galloway
12:10
12:08
Galloway now tackles the defence case
12:08
12:05
12:04
Galloway points out inconsistencies in Henri van Breda's testimony
12:03
12:00
11:58
11:57
11:56
Shaving in the shower is an unusual way of shaving, says Judge Desai
11:55
Galloway argues that the police did not contaminate the scene by transferring blood to the shower
11:54
Henri transferred the blood from the boys' room to the bathroom
11:53
11:53
11:52
11:52
Henri did not throw the axe, says Galloway
11:46
Galloway indicates the contradiction in the strong wounds on other victims versus those on Henri van Breda
11:44
11:44
We're back
11:41

In earlier testimony this was the exchange between Advocate Galloway and Henri van Breda:  

Galloway: Isn't it strange that they made all the effort to get into your house and leave without taking anything - not even your mother's handbag?  

Van Breda: That is strange

11:39

Susan Galloway is a seasoned State advocate with 25 years' experience.  

Her high-profile cases have included the conviction of taxi driver Jacob Humphreys. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for killing 10 children when a train struck his minibus at the Buttskop level crossing, Blackheath, in 2010.

11:14
11:12
Short 15 minute adjournment – Day 64 will be back soon
11:10
11:09
Henri's demeanour was not consistent with being a victim of a crime, says Galloway
