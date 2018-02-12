LIVE: Henri #VanBreda 'had selective memory'
2018-02-12 10:18
Murder-accused Henri van Breda is facing closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court.
On his final day in the witness stand, neurologist Dr James Butler
said it was possible that Van Breda had committed the murders before
suffering an epileptic seizure, which could explain why there was a
two-hour-and-40-minute lapse before he phoned emergency services.
During
cross-examination, Butler agreed that it was more probable that the
possibly self-inflicted injuries would have occurred after the murders,
but before the seizure and postictal state (recovery period after a
seizure).
Marli van Breda has indicated to the State that she would not want to be
made available to the defence, the Western Cape High Court heard
Martin (54) and Teresa (55), and Rudi van Breda (22), were
hacked to death in the early hours of January 27, 2015 on the luxurious De
Zalze Winelands Golf Estate outside Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. Marli
(18) survived the attack but has diagnosed with amnesia.
Desai has been a judge for more than 20 years and was born
in Salt River, Cape Town.
Desai was shortlisted for the position of Public Protector
which went to Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Judge Desai's notable cases:
Murder trial of Najwa Petersen, who was handed a 28-year
prison sentence in 2009 for her role in the murder of her husband, music legend
Taliep Petersen.
Trial of 14-year-old Valencia Farmer's killers. She was
raped and stabbed 53 times in 1999.
Desai led the post mortem investigation after former South
African cricket captain Hansie Cronjé died in an airplane crash in 2002.
Judge Desai adjourns the matter
Desai asks about Dr Antonel Olckers' testimony – she criticised
the evidence, but did not test the samples
Henri not only spoke slowly, but remained calm and unemotional
during the call and contact with emergency responders
The credibility of the accused is of the utmost importance. –
Galloway questions Henri van Breda's medical condition
Galloway says Henri van Breda "never lost consciousness"
before or after the incident
Galloway hammers the defence on the "burden" of
irrelevant and inconsequential evidence
No evidence of rebuttal was ever submitted
State witnesses were harshly criticised
Galloway emphasises the differences between Henri and the
rest of his family's injuries and their severity
"Impression left by the accused was a poor one" –
Galloway on Henri van Breda testimony
Henri struggled to explain his actions under cross-examination,
says Galloway
Galloway now tackles the defence case
Galloway points out inconsistencies in Henri van Breda's
testimony
Shaving in the shower is an unusual way of shaving, says
Judge Desai
Galloway argues that the police did not contaminate the
scene by transferring blood to the shower
Henri transferred the blood from the boys' room to the
bathroom
Henri did not throw the axe, says Galloway
Galloway indicates the contradiction in the strong wounds on
other victims versus those on Henri van Breda
In earlier testimony this was the exchange between Advocate
Galloway and Henri van Breda:
Galloway: Isn't it strange that they made all the effort to
get into your house and leave without taking anything - not even your mother's
handbag?
Van Breda: That is strange
Susan Galloway is a seasoned State advocate with 25 years'
experience.
Her high-profile cases have included the conviction of taxi
driver Jacob Humphreys. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for killing 10
children when a train struck his minibus at the Buttskop level crossing,
Blackheath, in 2010.
Short 15 minute adjournment – Day 64 will be back soon
Henri's demeanour was not consistent with being a victim of
a crime, says Galloway