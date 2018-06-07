AS IT HAPPENED: Henri van Breda handed 3 life sentences for triple axe murder of family
2018-06-07 11:00
Convicted murderer Henri van Breda has been sentenced to three life terms in prison by Judge Siraj Desai in the Western Cape High Court.
- For the latest updates, follow News24 reporter Tammy Petersen: @TammyPetersen87 WATCH LIVE: Henri van Breda sentenced for triple axe murder VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:35
Count 1 is for the murder of Rudi van Breda (life sentence), Count 2 is for the murder of Martin van Breda (life sentence), Count 3 is for the murder of Teresa van Breda (life sentence), Count 4 is for the attempted murder of Marli van Breda (15 year sentence) and Count 5 is for obstructing the course of justice (12 months imprisonment).
Judge Desai hands down the sentence: Count 1 - life, Count 2 - life, Count 3 - life, Count 4 - 15 years, and Count 5 - 12 months imprisonment.
Desai: "You have displayed no remorse..." Desai also says there has still been no explanation for his actions.
"Although you are relatively young, and with no previous convictions, your conduct warrants the severest penalty."
Desai: "These attacks display a high level of innate cruelty..."
Desai says the attacks were graphic and gruesome, as detailed in the autopsy reports. Now detailing the fatal injuries sustained by Van Breda's father, mother, and brother, as well as the injuries sustained by his sister, Marli.
Desai says the fact that Van Breda has no prior convictions counts in his
favour. Mentions the fact that Van Breda was 20 years old at the time of the murders.
Desai begins proceedings: "Despite the horrific events underpinning your convictions,
Mr Breda, the sentences I intend imposing must be, and are, the product of sober, unemotional and considered deliberation..."
Judge Desai has now entered the courtroom.
Convicted murderer Henri van Breda during sentencing proceedings in the Western Cape High Court. (Jaco Marais/Gallo Images)
Van Breda was found guilty of murdering his parents and brother, attempting to kill his sister and obstructing the course of justice.
Judge Desai made it clear he considered the crimes to have been premeditated, as Van Breda would have had to arm himself before bludgeoning Rudi, Martin, and Teresa to death and trying to murder Marli.
Premeditated murder carries a prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.
Once Van Breda's sentence is handed down by Judge Desai, he will have 14 days to apply for leave to appeal the ruling.
Henri van Breda has arrived in court, ahead of his sentencing.
ICYMI:
How Judge Desai will determine Henri van Breda's sentence
We often celebrate or, at times, are outraged by the sentences given to offenders for their crimes. As a public, we're either satisfied that the punishment fits the crime, or convinced that justice has failed us. However, how jail time is determined in South Africa depends on various factors.
Last month, convicted "
axe murderer" Henri van Breda was found guilty of murdering his parents and brother, and of the attempted murder of his sister, in a trial that made headlines around the world. Van Breda was also charged with one count of obstructing justice for staging the crime scene and inflicting wounds on himself to make it look like he had been a victim in the attack.
Trial judge Siraj Desai is no novice when it comes to handing down sentences in criminal matters. In fact, he has presided over many high-profile criminal cases, most notably the 2009 murder trial of Najwa Petersen, who he sent to jail for 28 years for murdering her husband, musician Taliep Petersen.
ICYMI:
'Put forward some reason for the attacks' – Judge Desai to Van Breda defence
Axe murderer Henri van Breda appeared unmoved as Judge Siraj Desai appealed to his
defence to give a "human factor" to the defence's appeal for leniency in light of the "grotesque nature" of his crimes.
But all advocate Pieter Botha could offer was that his client had no previous convictions and had been young at the time of the brutal killings.
Proceedings lasted just over an hour in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, where the State and Van Breda's legal teams offered aggravating and mitigating factors to be considered ahead of the 23-year-old's sentencing.
WATCH: Judge Siraj Desai delivers damning Van Breda judgment
VIDEO