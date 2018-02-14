 

LIVE: Henri #VanBreda defence makes closing arguments

2018-02-14 09:54

Murder-accused Henri van Breda's defence advocate continues his closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court.

15:13
15:13
Teresa #VanBreda's blood may have dripped onto his sock, Adv Galloway says. When hit on same spot, blood source results. Marli hit on 6 different areas.
15:10
Bathroom blood stain was not classified as a shoeprint. All prints were analysed and accounted for, Adv Galloway says. #VanBreda
15:08
State doesn't know where #VanBreda stood at time of attack. Blood spatter indicated where accused should have been, and Henri's version found to be improbable, Adv Galloway says.
15:06
15:05
15:02

Regarding possible intruder: Blood drop on door didn't contain human DNA. Blood on boundary wall more likely spatter from #VanBreda boys' room, as per Captain Joubert.

Found no corresponding drip trail outside the house.

Does not support version of attacker fleeing the house.
14:59
14:57
14:53
14:50
All vehicles which entered De Zalze that morning were accounted for, Adv Galloway says. #VanBreda
14:50
Adv Galloway says crime at De Zalze lacked violence and there was actual property missing. #VanBreda
14:48
No evidence of unlawful entry onto De Zalze that night, Adv Galloway says. #VanBreda
14:48
14:45
Adv Botha concludes his arguments. #VanBreda
14:40
14:36
14:32
Court resumes #VanBreda
12:48
Court adjourns for lunch #VanBreda
12:46
Adv Botha says Dempers set out to disprove that knife was stuck in #VanBreda's side. Used a piece of pork for experiment and knife stayed in longer than expected. He says Dempers still testified it was "not possible".
12:45
12:37
12:36
12:31
12:25
Dr Albertse couldn't say if #VanBreda's injuries self-inflicted. Referred to Dr Tiemensma who worked from photos. Forearm and thorax considered possibly self-inflicted. If others were self-inflicted, would be very unusual as it doesn't conform, Adv Botha says.
12:20
12:19
Adv Botha questions the motive. Judge Desai says the murder itself was almost as if killed in a frenzy, attacked in anger. Concerned by the highly personalised nature of the killings. Adv Botha says the motive is not known. #VanBreda
12:08
What are probabilities that #VanBreda could have foreseen that he would be diagnosed with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy to explain the 2h40m, Adv Botha asks.
11:59
11:54
11:48
Judge Desai asks Adv Botha what this means in terms of 2h40m. Seizure and postictal state explain time lapse between after the murders and when he eventually phones for help.  #VanBreda
11:42
Epilepsy diagnosis of #VanBreda discussed. Adv Botha refers to the recording of his client in hospital in which he suffered a myoclonic seizure. Judge Desai describes it as a slight twitch.
11:34
Adv Botha says on totality of evidence, no evidence to exclude unknown assailant.  #VanBreda
11:32
11:30
11:27
11:25
He was on a mission to kill everyone, Judge Desai says. Adv Botha says he doesn't know. Judge Desai tells him they can speculate for a minute.  #VanBreda
11:25
11:22
11:19
Who stabbed #VanBreda? Adv Botha says Rudi had probably been asleep when he was hit, attack on Martin unexpected, no suggestion that Marli or Teresa stabbed him.
11:16
#VanBreda dressed in sleep shorts at time of attack. Why was no DNA found on any of the deceased or on Marli, Adv Botha asks.
11:12
11:10
11:09
10:25
"The Van Bredas of Stellenbosch were apparently the perfect family – rich, successful and popular. In the luxurious De Zalze estate they have a dream life. And then everything changes in an instant," he said.
10:22
His book, The De Zalze Murders, "tells the story behind the newspaper headlines", offering insights that have not yet been publicly heard and highlighting the human side of the tragedy.
10:22
Journalist Julian Jansen was one of the first journalists on the scene and has been covering the case for Rapport.
10:19
Martin (54) and Teresa (55), and Rudi van Breda (22), were hacked to death in the early hours of January 27, 2015, on the luxurious De Zalze Winelands Golf Estate outside Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. Marli (18) survived the attack but has been diagnosed with amnesia.
10:15
10:11
Botha's booming voice and line of questioning during cross-examination were hard for some State experts to ignore. In 2014, Dewani was discharged on a count of murder by the Western Cape High Court.
