LIVE: Defence works to undermine State's #VanBreda case

 

Defence works to undermine State's #VanBreda case

2018-02-13 10:04

Murder-accused Henri van Breda is facing closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court.

Last Updated at 14:54
14:53
14:47
14:47
Botha arguing that the State's DNA results were biased
14:42
14:40
Question on a matter of record momentarily throws Botha from course, but he is soon back to full voice
14:37
Evidence corroborates Henri's version of events, says Botha
14:36
Henri admitted that he handled the axe after the crime, says Botha
14:35
14:32
Botha has tackled security, DNA evidence and blood splatter – key evidence in the State's case against Henri van Breda
14:30
14:29
Blood from the axe dripped on Henri van Breda's heel, says Botha
14:28
Botha argues that impact splatter evidence helps his case
14:26
We're back live
13:08
13:00
Lunch adjournment
12:57
12:56
12:52
12:50
According to case law, you can't have regard to samples that have not been tested according to Standard Operating Procedures, Botha argues
12:46
12:46
12:43
Botha says the DNA result was not scientifically sound
12:40
12:38
The only thing that bothers me is that she could have simply rebutted the State's case, says Desai of Dr Antonel Olckers
12:36

Why did your expert witness not test the samples herself and say that they are wrong?  

Desai tackles Dr Antonel Olckers  

Botha says her evidence was valuable

12:32
12:31

Desai argues: Why would a neighbour who doesn't even know you, come to testify against you?  

Botha says he doesn't know why, except to say that it is there

12:30
12:28

Desai says the neighbours may not have wanted to interfere in the Van Breda household "fight".  

"Where I grew up, everybody would rush out and join the fight"

12:22
12:22
Judge Desai and Botha have mini debate on the neighbour's child who woke up at 04:00
12:19
12:18
12:17
Messages between Marli and James indicate no hint of an argument
12:16
12:15
12:14

Botha says no argument could have continued for two hours  

Judge Desai disagrees, saying Botha is stretching it

12:13

Movie sound different to the sound of arguing, says Desai  

Botha says the witness was mistaken

12:11
12:11
Botha making the case that blood drops re-enforce Henri van Breda's testimony
12:08
12:07

It was a bloody scene, four people died.  

Desai wants Botha to explain the lack of blood in the rest of the property

12:04

Not everyone felt safe at home, says Botha  

No, they live in South Africa, Desai concedes

12:01
12:00

Botha argues that his theory is most probable  

"Calm down, Mr Botha. Your volume won't increase the efficacy of your argument," Desai chuckles

11:59
Botha argues that his theory is most probable
11:59

Desai argues with Botha, saying you can't postulate something that is vague  

"It's not reasonably possible"

11:57
Botha argues that the alarm is the only version to explain an intruder
11:53

Desai: What are you saying?  

Botha: I'm trying to make a point now

11:52
De Zalze estate alarm doesn't distinguish cause




 
