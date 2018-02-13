LIVE: Defence works to undermine State's #VanBreda case
2018-02-13 10:04
Murder-accused Henri van Breda is facing closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court.
Botha arguing that the State's DNA results were biased
Question on a matter of record momentarily throws Botha from
course, but he is soon back to full voice
Evidence corroborates Henri's version of events, says Botha
Henri admitted that he handled the axe after the crime, says
Botha
Botha has tackled security, DNA evidence and blood splatter –
key evidence in the State's case against Henri van Breda
Blood from the axe dripped on Henri van Breda's heel, says
Botha
Botha argues that impact splatter evidence helps his case
According to case law, you can't have regard to samples that
have not been tested according to Standard Operating Procedures, Botha argues
Botha says the DNA result was not scientifically sound
The only thing that bothers me is that she could have simply
rebutted the State's case, says Desai of Dr Antonel Olckers
Why did your expert witness not test the samples herself and
say that they are wrong?
Desai tackles Dr Antonel Olckers
Botha says her evidence was valuable
Desai argues: Why would a neighbour who doesn't even know
you, come to testify against you?
Botha says he doesn't know why, except to say that it is
there
Desai says the neighbours may not have wanted to interfere
in the Van Breda household "fight".
"Where I grew up, everybody would rush out and join the
fight"
Judge Desai and Botha have mini debate on the neighbour's child
who woke up at 04:00
Messages between Marli and James indicate no hint of an
argument
Botha says no argument could have continued for two hours
Judge Desai disagrees, saying Botha is stretching it
Movie sound different to the sound of arguing, says Desai
Botha says the witness was mistaken
Botha making the case
that blood drops re-enforce Henri van Breda's testimony
It was a bloody scene, four people died.
Desai wants Botha to explain the lack of blood in the rest
of the property
Not everyone felt safe at home, says Botha
No, they live in South Africa, Desai concedes
Botha argues that his theory is most probable
"Calm down, Mr Botha. Your volume won't increase the
efficacy of your argument," Desai chuckles
Botha argues that his theory is most probable
Desai argues with Botha, saying you can't postulate
something that is vague
"It's not reasonably possible"
Botha argues that the alarm is the only version to explain
an intruder
Desai: What are you saying?
Botha: I'm trying to make a point now
De Zalze estate alarm doesn't distinguish cause