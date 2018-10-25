 

LIVE: Four more DA councillors resign, hug De Lille and leave the chamber

2018-10-25 10:16

Coalition politics is fraught with difficulties and in SA, fractures are being exposed in Cape Town, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.
Last Updated at 11:53
11:51
August's resignation was followed by four more DA councillors, including mayoral committee members Siya Samkeli and Suzette Little.
11:46

De Lille's U-turn exposes sham 'political settlement'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane should have known better.

"Political settlements" only work when you are willing to sacrifice facts, evidence or even the rule of law in exchange for political expediency.

11:45

City of Cape Town to table Bowmans reports into maladministration

The City of Cape Town council will on Thursday table two reports by law firm Bowmans (previously known as Bowman Gillfillan), into maladministration in the city.
11:38
Some councillors have sombre expressions following DA resignations in council
11:33
11:32
11:32
11:31
11:30
11:29
11:29
11:29
11:24
11:24
11:23
11:22
11:22
11:21
11:21
11:20
11:19
ACDP Cllr Haskin asks Mayor De Lille if she was going to hand in her resignation. De Lille says she plans to clear her name and “remove the dark cloud.” @TeamNews24 @KelvinSuddason
11:18
11:18
11:18
11:17
11:16
11:15
11:14
11:14
August walks across the council floor and gives De Lille a big hug. He then walks out of council chambers with opposition councillors cheering and applauding.
11:13
Patricia de Lille supporter Shaun August said he can’t stand what’s happening in Cape Town City Council and he resigns as chief whip and DA councilor. ANC cheers @TeamNews24 @gerbjan
11:12

Chaos erupts in council as DA asks for a caucus  

Speaker grants 15 minutes

11:11
Chief whip Shaun August says he is disappointed in what is happening in council, and resigns
11:06
De Lille earns applause as she leaves the podium
11:03

EFF Cllr Arnolds asks if the City is planning on "insourcing security workers, cleaners and bus drivers".

Mayor De Lille replies that the #MyCitistrike is illegal and pushes for "due process" and "right channels of communication" to be followed. @TeamNews24 @KelvinSuddason
11:02
De Lille comments on Khayelitsha fires, asks the member to send an email
10:58

De Lille says the MyCiTi strike is an illegal strike  

The workers are represented by a union

10:55
10:53
EFF Cllr Melikhaya asks “Are you prepared to leave Council?” to Mayor De Lille, to which she replied “Up until now, I have not been found guilty of anything.” @TeamNews24 @KelvinSuddason
10:53
10:48

Are you prepared to take on those cowboys on the other side? EFF question  

I have been on a campaign to clear my name. I have not been found guilty of anything, De Lille responds  

10:44
De Lille responds to questions
10:42
Patricia de Lille highlights some of the City of Cape Town’s achievements, like being confirmed as the "events capital of the world" @TeamNews24 @gerbjan
10:41
Unemployment rate is below the national average in SA, says De Lille
10:39

City has received more than 19 national and international awards, says De Lille  

Around 93% of households have access to a flush toilet  

93.7% of households have access to safe drinking water, second only to Johannesburg

10:37
De Lille commends water and sanitation department for health standards
10:35
I became the mayor to serve the people of the City of Cape Town and not to be served, says De Lille
10:33

The City exceeded its housing target, says De Lille  

Set aside R2.1bn

10:31
"I would like to give those who accused me of using City money to renovate my home a chance to publicly apologise, failing that I will take legal actions against those who accused me," says City Mayor Patricia de Lille @TeamNews24 @KelvinSuddason
10:30
10:30

"What a waste of resources" - insists De Lille  

She argues that the cost of the security was far outweighed by the investigation into the matter

WATCH: Lehae RDP invaders vow to stay
