LIVE: Four more DA councillors resign, hug De Lille and leave the chamber
2018-10-25 10:16
Coalition politics is fraught with difficulties and in SA, fractures are being exposed in Cape Town, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.
August's resignation was followed by four more DA councillors, including mayoral committee members Siya Samkeli and Suzette Little.
De Lille's U-turn exposes sham 'political settlement'
DA leader Mmusi Maimane should have known better.
"Political settlements" only work when you are willing to sacrifice facts, evidence or even the rule of law in exchange for political expediency.
City of Cape Town to table Bowmans reports into maladministration
The City of Cape Town council will on Thursday table two reports by law firm Bowmans (previously known as Bowman Gillfillan), into maladministration in the city.
Some councillors have sombre expressions following DA
resignations in council
ACDP Cllr Haskin asks Mayor De Lille if she was going to hand in her resignation. De Lille says she plans to clear her name and “remove the dark cloud.” @TeamNews24 @KelvinSuddason
August walks across the council floor and gives De Lille a big hug. He then walks out of council chambers with opposition councillors cheering and applauding.
Patricia de Lille supporter Shaun August said he can’t stand what’s happening in Cape Town City Council and he resigns as chief whip and DA councilor. ANC cheers @TeamNews24 @gerbjan
Chaos erupts in council as DA asks for a caucus
Speaker grants 15 minutes
Chief whip Shaun August says he is disappointed in what is
happening in council, and resigns
De Lille earns applause as she leaves the podium
EFF Cllr Arnolds asks if the City is planning on "insourcing security workers, cleaners and bus drivers".
Mayor De Lille replies that the #MyCitistrike is illegal and pushes for "due process" and "right channels of communication" to be followed. @TeamNews24 @KelvinSuddason
De Lille comments on Khayelitsha fires, asks the member to
send an email
De Lille says the MyCiTi strike is an illegal strike
The workers are represented by a union
ACDP Cllr Haskin asks Mayor De Lille if she was going to hand it her resignation. De Lille makes it clear that she is not going to resign.
EFF Cllr Melikhaya asks “Are you prepared to leave Council?” to Mayor De Lille, to which she replied “Up until now, I have not been found guilty of anything.” @TeamNews24 @KelvinSuddason
ACDP's Grant Haskin asked Patricia de Lille if she’ll uphold her resignation. She says Haskin is not her shopsteward and it is none of his business. @TeamNews24 @gerbjan
Are you prepared to take on those cowboys on the other side?
EFF question
I have been on a campaign to clear my name. I have not been
found guilty of anything, De Lille responds
De Lille responds to questions
Patricia de Lille highlights some of the City of Cape Town’s achievements, like being confirmed as the "events capital of the world" @TeamNews24 @gerbjan
Unemployment rate is below the national average in SA, says
De Lille
City has received more than 19 national and international
awards, says De Lille
Around 93% of households have access to a flush toilet
93.7% of households have access to safe drinking water,
second only to Johannesburg
De Lille commends water and sanitation department for health
standards
I became the mayor to serve the people of the City of Cape Town
and not to be served, says De Lille
The City exceeded its housing target, says De Lille
Set aside R2.1bn
"I would like to give those who accused me of using City money to renovate my home a chance to publicly apologise, failing that I will take legal actions against those who accused me," says City Mayor Patricia de Lille @TeamNews24 @KelvinSuddason
Patricia de Lille says she will take legal action against those who accused her of using public money to renovate her house if they don't apologise #CityOfCapeTown
"What a waste of resources" - insists De Lille
She argues that the cost of the security was far outweighed
by the investigation into the matter