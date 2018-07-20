 

LIVE: High tension in Hermanus

2018-07-20 09:29

Police Minister Bheki Cele is to hold discussions with Hermanus community after calls for the army to be brought in.

Zwelihle residents clash with police during a prot
Last Updated at 10:35
10:30
10:26

Man arrested in Hermanus after being found with police shotgun

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of a South African Police Service shotgun and ammunition in Zwelihle, Hermanus.
10:18
10:04
Learners have missed school because of the protests in Zwelihle
10:03
Ndzongana's lawyer Thulasizwe Twala explained that his client is a correctional services officer. He needs to be placed in a single cell at Pollsmoor for his safety.
09:48

The state has organised with Pollsmoor prison's Brigadier Cele to make arrangements to keep the accused in a single cell.

He will also be transported separately to court.

Ndzongana's bail hearing has been set for July 27.
09:42

People of Zwelilhle have lost confidence in councillors. And tell people you [are] not the resident of Zwelilhle and you never stayed here in Hermanus.

You don't have first hand experience of life in Zwelihle. So you don't know what you talking about. Please respect us
09:40

The situation in Zwelihle, Hermanus reached a volatile point last night when one of our members was attacked and severely assaulted by protestors.

The member was robbed of his 9mm firearm and shotgun during the attack. He was admitted to hospital where he is being treated. Operations to quell the violence in the area were conducted which led to the arrest of a 32 year old suspect who was caught in possession of the SAPS shotgun and ammunition.

Four other suspects were arrested on charges of public violence. Our deployments will remain on high alert in the area to maintain law and order. The suspects are due in court once they have been charged.

- Police Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut

09:39
Ndzongana's family refuse to speak to the media and threaten to sue journalists if they continue to cover the case.
09:35
No protest action so far. The R43 is open and access roads to Zwelihle expected to be cleared
09:32

Ndzongana's lawyer requested that his client be placed in a single cell for his own safety.

Court is adjourned to allow for the lawyer to negotiate with prison management.
09:30

Policeman severely assaulted, robbed in volatile Hermanus

A member of the Public Order Policing Unit was attacked on Thursday night as the protest situation in Zwelihle, Hermanus, became volatile, Western Cape police said.
09:30

Police deny blocking Zwelihle residents' access to Hermanus CBD

Police have denied cordoning off Zwelihle to control black residents' access to the Hermanus CBD.
09:30
09:30
09:30

Hermanus unrest: Residents armed with rocks and corrugated iron take on police

Thousands of residents, armed with rocks and sheets of corrugated iron, took to the streets of Zwelihle, Hermanus
09:30

Zwelihle residents struggle to access emergency services during Hermanus protests

Some Zwelihle residents claim they have not been able to access police and medical assistance since violent protests flared up in the Hermanus community
09:30

'We are being held hostage' - Zwelihle residents as cops block them from entering Hermanus

Police and other law enforcement officials were controlling access out of Zwelihle in Hermanus on Thursday.
