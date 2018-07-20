LIVE: High tension in Hermanus
2018-07-20 09:29
Police Minister Bheki Cele is to hold discussions with Hermanus community after calls for the army to be brought in.
.
Man arrested in Hermanus after being found with police shotgun
A 32-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of a
South African Police Service shotgun and ammunition in Zwelihle,
Hermanus.
Learners have missed school because of the protests in Zwelihle
Ndzongana's lawyer Thulasizwe Twala explained that his client is a
correctional services officer. He needs to be placed in a single cell at
Pollsmoor for his safety.
The state has organised with Pollsmoor prison's Brigadier Cele to make
arrangements to keep the accused in a single cell.
He will also be
transported separately to court.
Ndzongana's bail hearing has been set for July 27.
People of Zwelilhle have lost confidence in councillors. And tell people
you [are] not the resident of Zwelilhle and you never stayed here in
Hermanus.
You don't have first hand experience of life in Zwelihle. So you don't know what you talking about. Please respect us
The
situation in Zwelihle, Hermanus reached a volatile point last night when one of
our members was attacked and severely assaulted by protestors.
The member was
robbed of his 9mm firearm and shotgun during the attack. He was admitted to
hospital where he is being treated. Operations to quell the violence in the
area were conducted which led to the arrest of a 32 year old suspect who was
caught in possession of the SAPS shotgun and ammunition.
Four other suspects
were arrested on charges of public violence. Our deployments will remain on
high alert in the area to maintain law and order. The suspects are due in
court once they have been charged.
- Police
Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut
Ndzongana's family refuse to speak to the media and threaten to sue journalists if they continue to cover the case.
No protest action so far. The R43 is open and access roads to Zwelihle expected to be cleared
Ndzongana's lawyer requested that his client be placed in a single cell for his own safety.
Court is adjourned to allow for the lawyer to negotiate with prison management.
