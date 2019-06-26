LIVE: Our auditors faced threats & intimidation in most provinces, pressure to change negative findings - Auditor-General

On the Free State, the AG notes serious concerns:
"The Free State local government environment displayed a total breakdown in internal controls as the province’s political and administrative leadership, yet again, exhibited no response to improve its accountability for financial and performance management."
The leadership did not implement our recommendation to ensure stability and the filling of vacancies in key positions, despite their commitment to do so. This resulted in the significant deterioration of municipal audit outcomes, service delivery and financial health. The required level of oversight by all assurance providers in the province wasnon-existent at most municipalities and we doubt if there is political will to do the right thing for the right reason, mainly due to political interference to the detriment of good governance."
Makwetu says the financial crisis in the province is becoming a critical concern.
"Although some municipalities had been placed under provincial intervention, this was not effective, as these municipalities’ financial sustainability did not improve. Several municipalities in the province qualified for mandatory intervention by the provincial executive, which is applicable when a municipality is in a serious financial crisis and is an inmaterial breach of its obligations to provide basic services or to meet its financial commitments; however, no decisive action was taken by the provincial leadership to implement the constitutional prescripts. Consequently, municipalities’ financial health continued to deteriorate from a net current liability position (where current liabilities exceed current assets) of R4,8 billion in the prior year to R6,1 billion in the current year."