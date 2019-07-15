LIVE | It's Z-Day at state capture inquiry for Jacob Zuma
2019-07-15 08:48
Former president Jacob Zuma will make an appearance at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
09:48
Deputy chief justice and commission chairperson, Raymond Zondo, has arrived.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi dropped bombshell after bombshell during his testimony at the commission, implicating a range of politicians including Zuma. Agrizzi said Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson gave Zuma a monthly bribe of R300 000, under the guise of donations to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, to derail investigations into the company and to keep the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) at bay.
The bribe was also to institute legislative changes to allow for the Falcon Oil and Gas fracking project in the Karoo. Agrizzi alleged that a meeting was held in this regard at Zuma's Nkandla homestead with Watson, Falcon Oil CEO Philip O'Quigley and attorney Lizel Oberholzer in 2016.
- News24 reporter Azarrah Karrim
Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko was the first to directly implicate Zuma in his testimony in August 2018. He told the commission that during his time as CEO of the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS), Zuma had asked him personally to assist the Guptas in acquiring government advertising for the now-defunct newspaper The New Age.
Maseko said Zuma told him to ensure he met with the Guptas at their Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg and exposed how Zuma lobbied to give government business to the Guptas.
On the day Maseko was to meet with the Guptas regarding what he understood was a new "project" they were setting up, Maseko said he received a call from Zuma also telling him to meet with the Guptas. Maseko said in his statement: "I was taken aback at the call and wondered whether the Guptas had requested the president to call me to demonstrate their power and influence in the upper echelons of government. However, I avoided jumping to that conclusion and I decided to proceed to the meeting with an open mind."
- News24 reporter Azarrah Karrim
During his testimony in October 2018, Nene implicated Zuma in the nuclear build programme deal with Russia, during which Nene alleged that Zuma had complete disregard for how it would impact the country financially. Nene told the commission that during the 2015 Brics summit in Russia, he refused to put his signature on a guarantee for financing a deal for the nuclear build programme with Russia."
I told President Zuma in the meeting that I could not sign the letter without having first interrogated the financial and fiscal implications and proposed a funding model," he told the commission.
During his testimony, he also said: "Mr Zuma criticised me for not finalising the financial aspects of the proposed nuclear deal with Russia. Mr Zuma said he was not happy that I was not doing what I was supposed to have done a long time ago so that he could have something to present when he meets President [Vladimir] Putin for their one-on-one meeting."
- News24 reporter Azarrah Karrim
To date, Zuma's name has been mentioned multiple times throughout the 113 days of testimony. Ministers Pravin Gordhan and Fikile Mbalula, former minister Nhlanhla Nene, former MP Vytjie Mentor and others have laid bare exactly how Zuma created a culture of name-dropping, fraud, corruption and questionable relationships in order to advance state capture.
- News24 reporter Azarrah Karrim
President Jacob Zuma's supporters are at the commission. Former finance minister Des van Rooyen is among them.
The turn of the Godfather: Will Zuma speak, sing or spar?
Zuma has never owned up to any mistakes, except when his lawyers forced him to take some blame for the Nkandla scandal to avoid impeachment. Don't expect him to enlighten us on where the loot is stashed now, writes Adriaan Basson.
It's Z-Day at state capture inquiry for Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday, with the City of Johannesburg's metro police at the ready for the crowds of supporters and detractors who usually show up.
Zuma loyalists mobilising 'huge numbers' of supporters ahead of Zondo commission appearance
As former president Jacob Zuma's anticipated first appearance at the Zondo commission fast approaches, his sympathisers are preparing a show of support outside the commission's venue in Parktown, Johannesburg.
'I am still too ashamed to face Zuma', Koloane explains at #StateCaptureInquiry
Former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane says he has never apologised to former president Jacob Zuma and two ministers for using their names to facilitate the Gupta Waterkloof landing in 2013.