LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court to appeal decision to dismiss permanent stay of prosecution
2019-11-22 10:04
Former president Jacob Zuma continues his legal battles in the KZN High Court in Pietermaritzburg, where he and French arms company Thales are appealing the decision to dismiss their application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
10:20
Sikhakhane: "This judgment is appealable..."
Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team starts proceedings by addressing the court, through Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane.
Zuma was angry after his name was used to facilitate Gupta landing, Zondo inquiry hears
Former president Jacob Zuma was fully aware of the role played by former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane in facilitating the Gupta Waterkloof landing in 2013 before appointing him as South African ambassador to the Netherlands, the state capture inquiry heard on Thursday.
However, Zuma looked "very angry" when former minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told him his name was used to facilitate the Waterkloof landing, she testified on Thursday.
In July, Koloane admitted before the inquiry that, in his role as former chief of state protocol, he had abused the powers of his office to facilitate the Gupta Waterkloof landing.
Zuma: If the public protector wants my tax records, she must have them
Former president Jacob Zuma defended the public protector's right to access his tax records in a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon.
Zuma was supposed to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture this week, but excused himself due to illness.
Still, he has been busy on Twitter, defending public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently in a legal battle with SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
'Overworked' Zuma out of hospital, thanks supporters for well wishes
One of former president Jacob Zuma's sons, Edward Zuma, says his father is overworked and has been instructed by doctors to rest.
Speaking to News24, Zuma junior said: "Like any other person of his age, he had to go to the doctors for a check-up.
"He is out of hospital, but has been instructed to rest because doctors say he is overworking himself. He doesn't get enough rest and for his age that is not allowed," Edward said on Saturday afternoon.
Zuma yet to remove 'enemy agent' tweet as Hanekom welcomes defamation ruling
Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom has welcomed the ruling of Judge Dhaya Pillay against former president Jacob Zuma's leave to appeal her ruling that his statement - that Hanekom was a "known enemy agent" - was defamatory.
Zuma's bid for leave to appeal the court judgment was dismissed on Thursday, News24 reported.
"In the opinion of this court an appeal of judgment would have no reasonable prospects of success before another court," Judge Pillay said in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
The application was dismissed with costs.