LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in hot seat at state capture inquiry
2019-07-17 09:25
Former president Jacob Zuma faces a third day of questions at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg.
Pretorius says he does not want to confine the issue to the precise wording off Hogan. This is an issue - deployment, and Zuma is in a unique position to assist the commission in understanding it.
Zondo: Since the deployment committee is raised here, if you have questions relating to it, you should be able to raise those. Zuma should be quite well-informed as to its functioning and I'm sure he will help us as far as he is able to.
Zuma explains that it is a general practice internationally that parties who come into power put their own people in government.
"Because they must implement the policies of the party that was accepted by the people."
Hogan was concerned that people who are close to the ruling party or alliance structures were favoured by the deployment committee.
Zuma responds: "Well I don't know what she thinks must happen. Why the people appointed must not come from the people that people know, and they know their experiences, and in the process of that, the people who are here would be known, either because of their profession or performance, will implemented the policies (of the party)."
Pretorius says he wants to take a step back and explain why this is of concern.
The appointment of senior people in SOEs is a part of what the commission is looking at.
Zuma: Well she may have her views as a private individual. The ANC has decided to have such a structure. Her views are not accurate. As I said, ministers are on the committee and its chaired by the deputy president and they have institutional knowledge, Zuma says.
Pretorius: Barbara Hogan expressed concerned views about the usefulness and effectiveness of the deployment committee.
She asked how a "handful of people" have the institutional knowledge and resources to make inputs on "every" senior position in government and the private sector.
Pretorius asks if the deployment committee is involved with staffing at SOEs and in government departments. Zuma says yes, at times.
CONTEXT:
Cracks within the ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) are starting to show as former president Jacob Zuma continues his testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Pretorius: Is the president on the committee?
Zuma: No, but if he has ideas he can interact with the committee.
Pretorius asks who sits on the deployment committee.
Zuma: The chairperson is usually the deputy president. The deputy president is also the deputy president of the party. He also understands what it needed in government. You can't have someone who doesn't know what's going on in government. Sometimes the people on the committee are ministers. So the members are not just members who are hand picked because they are there. They are people who can help the process.
They are appointed by senior structures of the movement. The NEC.
Pretorius asks whether this means the deployment committee is not decisive? Zuma agrees.
Zondo asks whether the committee has a list of qualified candidates which ministers can select from? Or they work simply from the basis of who they know?
Zuma says there isn't necessarily a list. "The ANC knows its people." He repeats that sometimes the committee is not involved at all.
Ministers can approach the deployment committee looking for staff, or the committee could recommend people to ministers. The committee "helps" government by making candidates available, Zuma says. Sometimes the committee won't be involved at all.
Zuma says that after this deployment process in the party, "the processes of government will kick in". The deployment committee does not "impose" decisions on government, he adds, but it is a discussion.
Zuma says there is a deployment committee in the ANC. The ANC took a decision because "it is a ruling party", because it has won elections, and this shows that people believe that its policies are correct, Zuma says.
People expect the ANC's policies to be implemented. There must be "some assistance to government" in terms of "finding people to do specific things", Zuma explains.
Zuma says ministers will also ask the ANC for recommendations for deployments.
"The ANC must ensure that there are "cadres who will implement the programmes correctly," Zuma says.
Pretorius now turns to Barbara Hogan's evidence. Hogan raised concerns with deployments at State Owned Entities (SOE), Pretorius says.
He asks Zuma to explain how deployment works. He wants to know if it exists, and how it works in terms of the appointments of senior SOE executives.
COMMENT: There is evidently still tension between Pretorius and Zuma's legal team. From the get-go, Zuma's lawyers have objected to a number of Pretorius' questions, and have regularly interjected on sometimes frivolous procedural points.
Despite negotiating a truce in chambers on Tuesday, it seems clear that Zuma's team will pick apart Pretorius' questioning today, and Pretorius will not take kindly to it.
- Sarah Evans
Zondo says he does not think that anything said by Zuma's legal team in the last two days means that they don't want the former president to answer questions. If the team feels there is a problem they will raise it, and if needs be, he will make a ruling, says Zondo.
Zondo and Pretorius have discussed the format for returning to questions relating to previous witnesses after Zuma's legal team raised concerns about going back and forth.
Pretorius says he is concerned about Zuma's team trying to prescribe to the commission how to do its work.
Zondo responds: "The legal team of the commission is there to do a certain job. The legal team for the former president is there to do a certain job. I am there to do a certain job... "
No one has the power to tell the other how to do their work, Zondo says.
Zuma's counsel, adv Muzi Sikhakhane is unhappy that evidence leader Paul Pretorius wants to ask a few more questions related to Themba Maseko.
Zondo says that as long as Mr Zuma can deal with it, this should not be a problem.
Sikhakhane concedes.
Day 3 at the Zondo commission has kicked off. Former president Jacob Zuma is seated.
