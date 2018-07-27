 

LIVE: Jacob Zuma due back in court on corruption charges

2018-07-27 06:12

The former president faces charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

Jacob Zuma sits in court during his appearance for
07:59
Supporters are getting ready to march for Zuma
07:53
Bishop Ncgobo speaking to the media before the march
07:52
Supporters outside the court. All waiting for the march from Dalespark
07:40
07:39
MK veterans spokesperson Carl Niehaus speaks to a reporter outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg
07:25
Supporters who participated in the vigil queue for the breakfast that is being dished up in Freedom Park. Photo: Hanti Otto
07:22

Busa Mavuso uses a car window as a mirror to fix her head scarf after spending the night outside court in support of Zuma.

"I believe in his innocence," she says. Photo: Hanti Otto
07:18
Zuma supporters are gathering at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg
07:11
07:11
Police keep a watchful eye on events unfolding at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg
07:10
MK supporters march outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg
07:07
MK supporters show their support for former president Jacob Zuma at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg
07:03
Police have been deployed in numbers around the Pietermaritzburg High Court, reports SAFM
07:01
MK members and supporters are dancing outside court in anticipation of Jacob Zuma's appearance
07:00
A Jacob Zuma supporter outside the court says he came despite the cold at night
06:27

Jacob Zuma back in the dock on corruption charges

Read here for a recap of the case, and the charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering that the former president faces. 
06:25
06:15

Group holds vigil for Zuma before court case

"Of course" former president Jacob Zuma is having a "tough time" before the start of this court case, but according to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, Zuma is a strong man and he is coping well.
06:13

'Do not provoke me' - Zuma warns detractors

Former president Jacob Zuma has "warned" those who continue to speak about him in public not to "provoke" him.
06:13

Maimane slams Zuma's growing legal fees being paid by taxpayers

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has again slammed the reported growing cost of former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case to taxpayers.
06:13

NPA turns down representations by French arms deal company Thint in Zuma corruption case

The National Prosecuting Authority has turned down representations by French arms company Thint (Thales) to withdraw charges against it in the corruption case involving former president Jacob Zuma.
