LIVE: Jacob Zuma due back in court on corruption charges
2018-07-27 06:12
The former president faces charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
08:04
Supporters are getting ready to march for Zuma
Bishop Ncgobo speaking to the media before the march
Supporters outside the court. All waiting for the march from Dalespark
MK veterans spokesperson Carl Niehaus speaks to a reporter
outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg
Supporters who participated in the vigil queue for the breakfast that is being dished up in Freedom Park. Photo: Hanti Otto
Busa Mavuso uses a car window as a mirror to fix her head scarf after spending the night outside court in support of Zuma.
"I believe in his innocence," she says. Photo: Hanti Otto
Zuma supporters are gathering at the KwaZulu-Natal High
Court in Pietermaritzburg
Police keep a watchful eye on events unfolding at the KwaZulu-Natal
High Court in Pietermaritzburg
MK supporters march outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in
Pietermaritzburg
MK supporters show their support for former president Jacob
Zuma at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg
Police have been deployed in numbers around the
Pietermaritzburg High Court, reports SAFM
MK members and supporters are dancing outside court in anticipation of Jacob Zuma's appearance
A Jacob Zuma supporter outside the court says he came despite the cold at night
Jacob Zuma back in the dock on corruption charges
Read here for a recap of the case, and the charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering that the former president faces.
Group holds vigil for Zuma before court case
"Of course" former president Jacob Zuma is having a "tough time" before the start of this court case, but according to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, Zuma is a strong man and he is coping well.
'Do not provoke me' - Zuma warns detractors
Former president Jacob Zuma has "warned" those who continue to speak about him in public not to "provoke" him.
Maimane slams Zuma's growing legal fees being paid by taxpayers
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has again slammed the reported
growing cost of former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case to
taxpayers.
NPA turns down representations by French arms deal company Thint in Zuma corruption case
The National Prosecuting Authority has turned down representations by
French arms company Thint (Thales) to withdraw charges against it in the
corruption case involving former president Jacob Zuma.