LIVE: Jacob Zuma in court on corruption charges
2018-04-06 06:01
Former president Jacob Zuma is set to appear in court in Durban to face 16 charges relating to the arms deal. Follow the live updates from inside and outside court here.
While court is expected to get underway at 09:30 on Friday morning, pro-Zuma have been gathering outside from Thursday.
