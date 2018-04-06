 

LIVE: Jacob Zuma in court on corruption charges

2018-04-06 06:01

Former president Jacob Zuma is set to appear in court in Durban to face 16 charges relating to the arms deal. Follow the live updates from inside and outside court here.

While court is expected to get underway at 09:30 on Friday morning, pro-Zuma have been gathering outside from Thursday.

LIVE NEWS FEED

10 things you should know about The State vs Jacob Zuma

From the DA's battle to get Jacob Zuma charged for corruption to a surprising legal about-turn, here are 10 things you should know about the case against the former president.
Scenes from last night's vigil
Edward Zuma speaks out

Edward Zuma says his father, former president Jacob Zuma, who is due in the Durban High Court on Friday to face charges of corruption, is a victim of a witch-hunt.
Jacob Zuma's long shadow over ANC

Zuma supporters are incensed by the NEC’s decision to distance the party from their former leader and are mobilising support.
Advocate Billy Downer to lead Zuma corruption case for State

The same state advocate who successfully prosecuted fraudster Schabir Shaik will lead the corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma.
'The reality is that Jacob Zuma should find himself in jail' - Andrew Feinstein

Former ANC MP and arms deal activist Andrew Feinstein has said ahead of the start of former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial that there is "overwhelming evidence" of his guilt.

"The reality is that Jacob Zuma should find himself in jail," Feinstein told AFP ahead of Zuma's court appearance on Friday on 16 corruption charges relating to the arms deal that dogged much of his presidency.

Feinstein has campaigned for more than a decade for Zuma's corruption case to come to court.
Jacob Zuma to appear in court on corruption charges

Proceedings in the Durban High Court, where former president Jacob Zuma will be facing charges of corruption, are expected to begin at 09:30.
