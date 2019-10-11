 

AS IT HAPPENED | Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution application dismissed

2019-10-11 09:20

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled that president Jacob Zuma has been unsuccessful in his application for permanent stay of prosecution.

Last Updated at 11:01
10:05
Zuma's spokesperson said he was meeting with his attorneys, but no comment at this stage.
09:48
Here is the order
09:46
The charges against Zuma, 18 in total, date back to 2005 and surround 783 payments, totalling just over R4m Zuma received from his then financial advisor Schabir Shaik and his Nkobi group of companies between 1996 and 2005.
09:45

A full bench of the court, comprising of judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn heard arguments on the matter in May this year.

A barely audible Judge Mnguni read out the orders, with the full judgment to be made available shortly.

The matter is set down for trial from 15 October.

09:45

Former President Jacob Zuma will be going on trial for 18 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

The KwaZulu-Natal high court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday handed down judgement in a stay of prosecution application brought by Zuma and his co-accused, French arms dealer Thales.

09:39
Stay of prosecution application dismissed with costs.
09:38
Application by Thales to strike out portions of answering affidavit of NPA's Billy Downer is dismissed.
09:37
NPA application for striking out parts of Zuma's affidavit is granted.
09:37
Judge Mnguni is only reading the order now.
09:36

Judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn enter the court room.

Judgement to be handed down.
09:33

Advocate Hephzibah Rajah is representing the NPA.

Proceedings should get underway soon.
09:22
Just an hour before the Pietermaritzburg High Court is to open, there is little activity.
09:22
The court is expected to hand down judgement in the stay of prosecution application brought by former President Jacob Zuma and French arms dealer Thales.
09:21

09:21
Former president Jacob Zuma has over 350 000 followers on his Twitter account
09:21
A small police presence is visible outside the court house, with traffic officers manning the street.
09:21

09:21
Andile Mngxitama, BLF leader, has arrived at court.
09:21
Inside the court house, some Presidential Protection Unit members can be seen keeping a close eye on the X-ray scanner at the main entrance.
09:21

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
