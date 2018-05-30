 

LIVE: I'm an adulterer, not a murderer - Jason Rohde

2018-05-30 09:54

Murder accused Jason Rohde faces another day on the witness stand as he testifies in his trial over the death of his wife.

Court adjourns
I haven't been able to grieve for Susan  

I can look at  my children in the face, knowing that I didn't kill their mom, says Rohde

I already have a life sentence of shame - Rohde
Rohde says he's guilty of being an adulterer  

Destroyed the lives of my three children  

The option for me was divorce my lady, not murder  

I made a lot of mistake, but I'm not a murderer

Rohde says it was too difficult to pick up Susan because she weighed 52kg
I didn't stage my wife's murder, Rohde insists
My actions led to Susan's death  

"I wholly responsible for Susan's taking of her own life," says Rohde

Susan was bruised after she did a handstand and she fell forward on to dumbbells, Rohde says
Rohde says he heard nothing about the handing back of his wife Susan's handbag or personal belongings during court proceedings
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe is hearing the case against Jason Rohde.  

She was appointed to the Bench in 2015.  

Graduated from UWC in 1994, admitted as an attorney in 1998.

Jason Rohde: 'Not in a million years did I believe Susan would commit suicide'

When Jason Rohde couldn't access the bathroom of his Spier Hotel suite and there was no response from his wife Susan inside, he thought she was just mad at him after a lengthy fight, the Western Cape High Court heard.
09:55

Jason Rohde told his wife he was done with their marriage hours before she was found dead

In the hours leading up to the discovery of Susan Rohde's body at Spier Hotel in 2016, her husband Jason told her he was calling it quits on their 23-year marriage because he could not take the fighting and tension any longer.
09:55

'I honestly just wanted to die': Jason Rohde on finding his wife’s hanging body

The discovery of Susan Rohde's body hanging from a bathroom door in 2016 "finished" her husband Jason Rohde and he did not want to live, he testified.
