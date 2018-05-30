LIVE: I'm an adulterer, not a murderer - Jason Rohde
2018-05-30 09:54
Murder accused Jason Rohde faces another day on the witness stand as he testifies in his trial over the death of his wife.
I haven't been able to grieve for Susan
I can look at my
children in the face, knowing that I didn't kill their mom, says Rohde
I already have a life sentence of shame - Rohde
Rohde says he's guilty of being an adulterer
Destroyed the lives of my three children
The option for me was divorce my lady, not murder
I made a lot of mistake, but I'm not a murderer
Rohde says it was too difficult to pick up Susan because she
weighed 52kg
I didn't stage my wife's murder, Rohde insists
My actions led to Susan's death
"I wholly responsible for Susan's taking of her own
life," says Rohde
Susan was bruised
after she did a handstand and she fell forward on to dumbbells, Rohde says
Rohde says he heard nothing about the handing back of his
wife Susan's handbag or personal belongings during court proceedings
