LIVE: Jason Rohde struggles to explain the knot around Susan's neck
2018-05-31 09:59
Murder accused Jason Rohde will face a second day of cross examination in the Western Cape High Court over the death of his wife.
Van Niekerk says that if the cord was still tight, it
doesn't indicate a hanging, there was a knot to keep it tight, says Van Niekerk
Jason says Daniels [handyman] wedged himself through door and took noose
off her neck, while he was behind the door, holding his wife up in his
arms
In lifting her there was no more tension, they both agree
Rohde says the cord was still tight around her neck
That tension was caused by not keeping it around her neck
Van Niekerk is working to illustrate flaws in Rohde's
evidence
Rohde says he shouted for Daniels to help
"I just screamed"
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe intervenes, tells Rohde not to
make inferences, just to say what he saw
Van Niekerk showing signs of impatience: You were there,
what did you see?
Rohde says he found Susan in the crouched position with her
feet pointing to the side
Rhode contradicts Van Niekerk's re-stating his evidence
Van Niekerk looks unimpressed
As Jason points out what he remembers, he does not say "her knees were
more bent" but "her knees would have been more bent". Other times, he
does refer to "was" or "were". Maybe just nerves or emotion
Van Niekerk forces Rohde to commit to how he found Susan
Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk says there must have been a
knot
Rhode agrees
Rohde insists that there would have been tension on the cord
around Susan's neck
Prosecutor tells court that photos of the deceased will not be live streamed just now because they are sensitive
Jason's body and shoulders are turned away from prosecutor Louis van Niekerk. He faces Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe
Murder accused Jason Rohde demonstrates to the court how he
and the Spier hotel handyman discovered his wife's lifeless body after
forcefully opening the locked bathroom door. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24)
In his evidence, Rohde admitted that he had constant fights
with his wife Susan
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe is hearing the case against Jason
Rohde.
She was appointed to the Bench in 2015.
Graduated from UWC in 1994, admitted as an attorney in 1998.
The discovery of Susan Rohde's body hanging from a bathroom door in 2016
"finished" her husband Jason Rohde and he did not want to live, he
testified
After two days of testifying about his affair and the discovery of his
wife Susan's hanging body, businessman Jason Rohde turned to Western
Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe and said he had
already been given a "life sentence".
When Jason Rohde came under cross-examination in the Western Cape High
Court, he seemed reluctant to wrap the cord of a curling
iron around a police officer during a demonstration.