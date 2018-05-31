 

LIVE: Jason Rohde struggles to explain the knot around Susan's neck

2018-05-31 09:59

Murder accused Jason Rohde will face a second day of cross examination in the Western Cape High Court over the death of his wife.

Murder accused Jason Rohde testifies during his tr
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:35
10:34
Van Niekerk says that if the cord was still tight, it doesn't indicate a hanging, there was a knot to keep it tight, says Van Niekerk
10:33
Jason says Daniels [handyman] wedged himself through door and took noose off her neck, while he was behind the door, holding his wife up in his arms
10:33
10:31

In lifting her there was no more tension, they both agree  

Rohde says the cord was still tight around her neck  

That tension was caused by not keeping it around her neck

10:29
Van Niekerk is working to illustrate flaws in Rohde's evidence
10:28

Rohde says he shouted for Daniels to help  

"I just screamed"

10:26
10:26
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe intervenes, tells Rohde not to make inferences, just to say what he saw
10:25
10:25
Van Niekerk showing signs of impatience: You were there, what did you see?
10:24
10:24

Rohde says he found Susan in the crouched position with her feet pointing to the side  

Rhode contradicts Van Niekerk's re-stating his evidence  

Van Niekerk looks unimpressed

10:22
As Jason points out what he remembers, he does not say "her knees were more bent" but "her knees would have been more bent". Other times, he does refer to "was" or "were". Maybe just nerves or emotion
10:21
10:21
Van Niekerk forces Rohde to commit to how he found Susan
10:18
10:17

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk says there must have been a knot  

Rhode agrees

10:16
Rohde insists that there would have been tension on the cord around Susan's neck
10:16
10:16
10:15
Prosecutor tells court that photos of the deceased will not be live streamed just now because they are sensitive
10:15
10:13
Jason's body and shoulders are turned away from prosecutor Louis van Niekerk. He faces Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe
10:12
10:10
Murder accused Jason Rohde demonstrates to the court how he and the Spier hotel handyman discovered his wife's lifeless body after forcefully opening the locked bathroom door. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24)
10:05
In his evidence, Rohde admitted that he had constant fights with his wife Susan
10:01

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe is hearing the case against Jason Rohde.  

She was appointed to the Bench in 2015.  

Graduated from UWC in 1994, admitted as an attorney in 1998.

10:00
10:00

WATCH: Murder-accused Jason Rohde testifies about wife's death

The discovery of Susan Rohde's body hanging from a bathroom door in 2016 "finished" her husband Jason Rohde and he did not want to live, he testified
10:00

Jason Rohde: 'I already have a life sentence'

After two days of testifying about his affair and the discovery of his wife Susan's hanging body, businessman Jason Rohde turned to Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe and said he had already been given a "life sentence".
10:00

Jason Rohde appeared reluctant to put cord around model during hanging demonstration

When Jason Rohde came under cross-examination in the Western Cape High Court, he seemed reluctant to wrap the cord of a curling iron around a police officer during a demonstration.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Rohde under cross-examination
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 