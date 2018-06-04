 

LIVE: 'This is all a lie!' Prosecutor says to Jason Rohde

2018-06-04 09:44

Murder accused Jason Rohde will face a tough day of cross examination in the Western Cape High Court over the death of his wife.

Jason Rohde is cross-examined during his trial for
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:46
10:45
The fact that I'm CEO has no relevance, says Rohde
10:42

Van Niekerk identifying Rohde's embarrassment as a motive  

"I'm the CEO" That means you can do what you like, says Van Niekerk

10:41
10:40
Nothing stops you from continuing lies, says Van Niekerk
10:39
10:38

Surely Daniels would have seen the gown, says Van Niekerk  

Please repeat the question, says Rohde  

This is all a lie, you have to recall what you said previously. That's why you have to recall the question, says Van Niekerk

10:36

State: Daniels saw legs. You saw feet. You called out to Mr Daniels, and he saw her naked.

#Rohde: That is incorrect. Susan as she was discovered by Mark Thompson and me, was wearing a gown.

10:34
Why would Mr Daniels lie? He had no knowledge of what was going on in your room. He was asked to open a door.
10:34
10:34
Rohde insists that Susan was wearing a gown
10:32

Naked lady would leave an imprint on him.  

I need to be clear: Susan was not naked. She was wearing a gown, says Rohde

10:30
10:30
Van Niekerk says that handyman Daniels saw Susan naked
10:29
Door moved towards inside. At that moment, in that split second, you would see her feet? #Rohde Yes. Pointing toward basin. Daniels said he opened the door. Asked if there was resistance, he said "dit was maklik gewees".
10:28
10:27

Van Niekerk tells Rohde that handyman Daniels denied that there was resistance in the door  

"Why would I wedge myself through a 30cm gap? It doesn't make sense," says Rohde  

10:23
#Rohde I can't comment on what part of Susan's foot Mr Daniels saw. Don't know how he saw it standing behind me, facing the coffee station. I am telling you what I did. I opened the door. Mr Daniels didn't.
10:23
Judge once again reprimands Rohde, admonishing him not to answer a question with a question
10:22
I pushed the door open, says Rohde
10:20
10:18
#Rohde: I had told Daniels door locked from inside. Logic would tell you there was someone inside the bathroom. Any person wouldn't open bathroom door when common sense says there is someone in the bathroom.
10:17
10:16

Any person wouldn't open a bathroom door when common prevails that there's someone inside the bathroom, says Rohde  

"According to your common sense," says Van Niekerk

10:14
10:13
I was the first person to go through that door, Rohde asserts
10:11

Logic dictates that having unlocked it, he would have opened it  

Rohde strongly disagrees

10:09
Van Niekerk checks on the record regarding the testimony of the door being opened
10:08
10:06
Adv Van Niekerk says easy to open bathroom door from the outside. #Rohde: Don't accept that at all. Didn't cross my mind that you could use a teaspoon or something to open the bathroom door. I have never done it myself.
10:04
Just remember saying to Desmond Daniels, the handyman, that door locked from inside. You would assume there would be someone inside the bathroom. Logical thing to assume. Dont' recall saying Susan was inside the bathroom.
10:03
10:03

Debate on how easy it would be to open the bathroom door  

"It wouldn't have crossed my mind," says Rohde  

"Come on sir, you've been in court. It's been demonstrated," says Van Niekerk

10:01
Rohde says he can't remember saying that his wife Susan was inside the bathroom
09:59
09:59
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe tells Rohde not to make arguments, but to answer the questions
09:56
09:55

Rohde defence says he has difficulty with the line of questioning  

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe sighs: Proceed

09:54
Rohde accuses Spier receptionist and police office of lying under oath
09:52

Van Niekerk refers to an article in yesterday's Sunday Times on Jason #Rohde's "twisted reality".

Rohde: "That is an opinion of a journalist, I'm not here to speculate. We're here to get to the facts, the truth."
09:51
Debate ensues around testimony from maintenance man and receptionist
09:50
09:49
I will not speculate on a newspaper article, says Rohde
09:47

Jason Rohde is accused of murdering his wife, Susan  

Rohde says Susan committed suicide and found her body in their Spier hotel room

09:45
09:45

Jason Rohde: 'Not in a million years did I believe Susan would commit suicide'

When Jason Rohde couldn't access the bathroom of his Spier Hotel suite and there was no response from his wife Susan inside, he thought she was just mad at him after a lengthy fight, the Western Cape High Court heard.
09:45

Jason Rohde: 'I already have a life sentence'

After two days of testifying about his affair and the discovery of his wife Susan's hanging body, businessman Jason Rohde turned to Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe on Wednesday and said he had already been given a "life sentence".
09:45

Jason Rohde appeared reluctant to put cord around model during hanging demonstration

When Jason Rohde came under cross-examination in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, he seemed reluctant to wrap the cord of a curling iron around a police officer during a demonstration.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: State continues Jason Rohde cross examination
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:24 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Westlake 10:19 AM
Road name: Reddam Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 