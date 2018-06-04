LIVE: 'This is all a lie!' Prosecutor says to Jason Rohde
2018-06-04 09:44
Murder accused Jason Rohde will face a tough day of cross examination in the Western Cape High Court over the death of his wife.
The fact that I'm CEO has no relevance, says Rohde
Van Niekerk identifying Rohde's embarrassment as a motive
"I'm the CEO" That means you can do what you like,
says Van Niekerk
Nothing stops you from continuing lies, says Van Niekerk
Surely Daniels would have seen the gown, says Van Niekerk
Please repeat the question, says Rohde
This is all a lie, you have to recall what you said
previously. That's why you have to recall the question, says Van Niekerk
State: Daniels saw legs. You saw feet. You called out to Mr Daniels, and he saw her naked.
#Rohde: That is incorrect. Susan as she was discovered by Mark Thompson and me, was wearing a gown.
Why would Mr Daniels lie? He had no knowledge of what was going on in your room. He was asked to open a door.
Rohde insists that Susan was wearing a gown
Naked lady would leave an imprint on him.
I need to be clear: Susan was not naked. She was wearing a
gown, says Rohde
Van Niekerk says that handyman Daniels saw Susan naked
Door moved towards inside. At that moment, in that split second, you would see her feet? #Rohde Yes. Pointing toward basin.
Daniels said he opened the door. Asked if there was resistance, he said "dit was maklik gewees".
Van Niekerk tells Rohde that handyman Daniels denied that
there was resistance in the door
"Why would I wedge myself through a 30cm gap? It
doesn't make sense," says Rohde
#Rohde
I can't comment on what part of Susan's foot Mr Daniels saw. Don't know
how he saw it standing behind me, facing the coffee station. I am
telling you what I did. I opened the door. Mr Daniels didn't.
Judge once again reprimands Rohde, admonishing him not to
answer a question with a question
I pushed the door open, says Rohde
#Rohde:
I had told Daniels door locked from inside. Logic would tell you there
was someone inside the bathroom. Any person wouldn't open bathroom door
when common sense says there is someone in the bathroom.
Any person wouldn't open a bathroom door when common
prevails that there's someone inside the bathroom, says Rohde
"According to your common sense," says Van Niekerk
I was the first person to go through that door, Rohde
asserts
Logic dictates that having unlocked it, he would have opened
it
Rohde strongly disagrees
Van Niekerk checks on the record regarding the testimony of
the door being opened
Adv Van Niekerk says easy to open bathroom door from the outside. #Rohde:
Don't accept that at all. Didn't cross my mind that you could use a
teaspoon or something to open the bathroom door. I have never done it
myself.
Just remember saying to Desmond Daniels, the handyman, that door locked
from inside. You would assume there would be someone inside the
bathroom. Logical thing to assume.
Dont' recall saying Susan was inside the bathroom.
Debate on how easy it would be to open the bathroom door
"It wouldn't have crossed my mind," says Rohde
"Come on sir, you've been in court. It's been demonstrated,"
says Van Niekerk
Rohde says he can't remember saying that his wife Susan was
inside the bathroom
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe tells Rohde not to make arguments,
but to answer the questions
Rohde defence says he has difficulty with the line of
questioning
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe sighs: Proceed
Rohde accuses Spier receptionist and police office of lying
under oath
Van Niekerk refers to an article in yesterday's Sunday Times on Jason #Rohde's
"twisted reality".
Rohde: "That is an opinion of a journalist, I'm not
here to speculate. We're here to get to the facts, the truth."
Debate ensues around testimony from maintenance man and
receptionist
I will not speculate on a newspaper article, says Rohde
Jason Rohde is accused of murdering his wife, Susan
Rohde says Susan committed suicide and found her body in
their Spier hotel room
