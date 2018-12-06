LIVE: 'Please don't speak to me that way' - Judge adjourns Rohde proceedings after defence quarrel
2018-12-06 10:29
Pre-sentencing proceedings of convicted murderer Jason Rohde continues in the Western Cape High Court.
Gayaat-Salie says he has pursued the point sufficiently, but VD Spuy says now his examination of Stoloff has been interrupted.
"Sorry does the court wish to interrupt me as well now?" he asks.
The judge takes exception to VD Spuy waving a finger at her, and adjourns.
Jude Salie-Hlophe wants to know what Rohde clinic situation has to do with evidence in mitigation of sentence.
"This is not a bail application," she says. VD Spuy says it is germaine to the case and shows Rohde's illingness to cooperate.
Asked to come to court on 6th to exlplain letter written on the 5th.
- Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe interupts. Requests information relevant to going forward with sentencing.
"A lot of this information has been dealt with already, is already before me. the purpose of these proceedings is to get evidence in mitigation," Salie-Hlophe says.
"This is not a bail application."
Stoloff says when he saw Rohde in January he was experiencing a severe major depressive episode, and was expressing suicidal thoughts. Stoloff said he was worried about Rohde and recommended medication and Rohde agreed to be admitted to Crescent to recover.
Police showed up at his office, saying Rohde needs to come to court. Telephoned his attorneys. They confirmed court order, but could not show it.
Cognitively, he was not working sharply enough to represent himself adequately at that time (in court).
31 January assessment: assessed Rohde, he was extremely depressed, almost monosyllabic, unable to concentrate fully. Hopeless and despairing about the future.
Mr Rohde does not have a psychotic illness.
He was not insecure.
Stoloff says Rohde is even tempered, in that he is neither volatile nor disregulated (unstable) and there is no history of him being prone to outbursts rage. He is the person who backs down and walks away.
"He does not externalise blame. This is evident in enourmous guilt," - Stoloff reads.
Stoloff said Rohde was unshaven, in slip slops, concerned about the welfare of his children. He did not have symptoms of severe depression, not suicidal and expressed some hopefulness for the future. In stark contrast to severe depression of January, when he was treated.
Stoloff has prepared a report regarding Jason Rohde and it is handed up as an exhibit. It is the history of his involvement with Rohde as his treating psychiatrist from 8 September 2016, to present.
Last saw him on 13 November in hospital wing of Pollsmoor, unshaven.
Rohde's defence is taking the court through specialist psychiatrist Dr Stoloff's credentials after he graduated from UCT. This includes work in Manchester, London, Hertfordshire, including Wormwood Scrubs prison.
Do not intend to call the accused himself.
Defence confirms other witnesses they intend to call to the stand:
- Do intend to call the eldest daughter of the accused, Kathryn Rohde.
- Two colleagues/friends of the accused.
- Mother of the accused - Brenda Rohde
All rise. The Rohde pre-sentencing resumes.
Proceedings have not yet begun.
Jason Rohde is back in court for pre-sentencing proceedings. (Jenni Evans, News24)
Jason Rohde's daughters do not want to lose their father as well, social worker tells court
Jason Rohde's three daughters are struggling to come to terms with their mother's death and do not want to lose him too once he is sentenced for her murder, a social worker told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
The State called its three witnesses to testify in aggravation of sentence on Wednesday afternoon after a delay due to loadshedding.
Jason Rohde won't testify for lesser sentence, but his daughters might
Convicted murderer Jason Rohde does not plan to take the stand to testify for a lesser sentence after being found guilty of murdering his wife Susan and staging her suicide, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.
However, their three daughters might.
The eldest, Kathryn, is a second-year university student and the twins finish writing their matric exams this week.
WATCH LIVE: Jason Rohde sentencing procedures get underway
Convicted murderer Jason Rohde’s sentencing proceedings will get underway in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday December 5.
Rohde does not plan to take the stand to testify for a lesser sentence after being found guilty of murdering his wife Susan and staging her suicide.