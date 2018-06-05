LIVE: 'With all my faults, I'm not a murderer,' Jason Rohde under cross-examination
2018-06-05 09:44
Murder accused Jason Rohde is facing another day in the Western Cape High Court over the death of his wife.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:52
Van Niekerk puts it to Rohde that he staged Susan's suicide when he realised she was lifeless.
Van Niekerk asks about Susan's fitness.
Rohde says Susan was a runner.
Van Niekerk says that given that Susan is a runner, it is unlikely that
she would've tripped on her way from Alterskye's room
Van Niekerk asks if Rohde was worried when he couldn't open the door.
Rohde says he had "an uneasy feeling".
Van Niekerk asks why he didn't
convey that concern to reception when he made the call for a handyman.
Rohde: I never dreamed that Susan would kill herself.
Van Niekerk says he finds it hard to believe that Rohde didn't check the
lock, given that he has teenage daughters. Rohde says this has never
been the case with his daughters as there are no keys in his home
bathroom.
Van Niekerk asks whether he checked the lock. Rohde says it didn't cross
his mind to use a teaspoon, he's never been in this position before.
"I'm sorry, but that's the truth," he says.
Van Niekerk takes Rohde through the moments before he found Susan's
body.
Rohde says he kicked and used his shoulder to open the bathroom
door but says "it didn't budge an inch".
Rohde's blood was also found on the bed. Van Niekerk asks if he can
recall bleeding in the room. Rohde says he can't recall and that the
blood splatter was minimal.
Van Niekerk questions #Rohde
about his wife's appearance, the night before she died. Van Niekerk
notes that eye make-up was still found on her body. Removing her makeup
before going to bed is part of her beauty regimine. Why would she
deviate from her routine?
Jason Rohde is accused of murdering his wife
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe is hearing the case against Jason
Rohde.
She was appointed to the Bench in 2015.
Graduated from UWC in 1994, admitted as an attorney in 1998.
Jason Rohde: 'Not in a million years did I believe Susan would commit suicide'
When Jason Rohde couldn't access the bathroom of his Spier Hotel suite
and there was no response from his wife Susan inside, he thought she was
just mad at him after a lengthy fight, the Western Cape High Court
heard.
Jason Rohde appeared reluctant to put cord around model during hanging demonstration
When Jason Rohde came under cross-examination in the Western Cape High
Court, he seemed reluctant to wrap the cord of a curling
iron around a police officer during a demonstration.
'Susan was not naked,' Rohde insists, despite handyman's testimony
Both murder accused Jason Rohde and maintenance man Desmond Daniels saw
Susan Rohde's dead body in the bathroom of the Spier hotel room the
morning she was found. But one contends that she was naked, and the
other insists she was dressed in a gown.