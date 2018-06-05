 

LIVE: 'With all my faults, I'm not a murderer,' Jason Rohde under cross-examination

2018-06-05 09:44

Murder accused Jason Rohde is facing another day in the Western Cape High Court over the death of his wife.

Murder accused Jason Rohde testifies during his tr
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:52
10:09
10:08
Van Niekerk puts it to Rohde that he staged Susan's suicide when he realised she was lifeless.
10:06
10:05

Van Niekerk asks about Susan's fitness.

Rohde says Susan was a runner.

Van Niekerk says that given that Susan is a runner, it is unlikely that she would've tripped on her way from Alterskye's room
10:05

Van Niekerk asks if Rohde was worried when he couldn't open the door. Rohde says he had "an uneasy feeling".

Van Niekerk asks why he didn't convey that concern to reception when he made the call for a handyman.

Rohde: I never dreamed that Susan would kill herself.
10:00
09:58
Van Niekerk says he finds it hard to believe that Rohde didn't check the lock, given that he has teenage daughters. Rohde says this has never been the case with his daughters as there are no keys in his home bathroom.
09:56

Van Niekerk asks whether he checked the lock. Rohde says it didn't cross his mind to use a teaspoon, he's never been in this position before.

"I'm sorry, but that's the truth," he says.
09:55

Van Niekerk takes Rohde through the moments before he found Susan's body.

Rohde says he kicked and used his shoulder to open the bathroom door but says "it didn't budge an inch".
09:54
09:47
Rohde's blood was also found on the bed. Van Niekerk asks if he can recall bleeding in the room. Rohde says he can't recall and that the blood splatter was minimal.
09:47
09:45
Van Niekerk questions #Rohde about his wife's appearance, the night before she died. Van Niekerk notes that eye make-up was still found on her body. Removing her makeup before going to bed is part of her beauty regimine. Why would she deviate from her routine?
09:44
09:44

Jason Rohde is accused of murdering his wife  

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe is hearing the case against Jason Rohde.  

She was appointed to the Bench in 2015.  

Graduated from UWC in 1994, admitted as an attorney in 1998.

09:44

Jason Rohde: 'Not in a million years did I believe Susan would commit suicide'

When Jason Rohde couldn't access the bathroom of his Spier Hotel suite and there was no response from his wife Susan inside, he thought she was just mad at him after a lengthy fight, the Western Cape High Court heard.
09:44

Jason Rohde appeared reluctant to put cord around model during hanging demonstration

When Jason Rohde came under cross-examination in the Western Cape High Court, he seemed reluctant to wrap the cord of a curling iron around a police officer during a demonstration.
09:44

'Susan was not naked,' Rohde insists, despite handyman's testimony

Both murder accused Jason Rohde and maintenance man Desmond Daniels saw Susan Rohde's dead body in the bathroom of the Spier hotel room the morning she was found. But one contends that she was naked, and the other insists she was dressed in a gown.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
IN-DEPTH: The family left heartbroken by the killing of their four big cats
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 